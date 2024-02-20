Home > Entertainment Was Comedian Bert Kreisher Actually Arrested? Here's What Really Happened Comedian Bert Kreischer was rumored to have been arrested in late February 2024, but here's what really went down. Let's break down the prank. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 20 2024, Published 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You can never quite trust the internet when it comes to news about celebrities. Just as our favorite stars can easily get exposed for controversial behavior at the drop of a hat, they can also become the subject of false claims, tabloid headlines, outlandish rumors, and even death hoaxes. It's enough to turn people into full-blown investigators for a short while as they obsessively check primary sources and trustworthy news outlets to pick out truth from fiction.

Of course, some folks revel in that kind of ambiguity. Just ask comedian Bert Kreischer. The popular stand-up comedian continues to make a splash with his unique comedy specials and podcasts. Bert has also been the subject of several strange rumors and stories about himself. Fans are skeptical whenever there's a new story emerges about him. For example, Bert was supposedly arrested in February 2024. While news of his jail time was trending for a moment, let's break down what really happened.

Was Bert Kreischer actually arrested? Let's investigate.

In 2024, Bert's 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast co-host and fellow comedian Tom Segura immediately raised some eyebrows over Bert's supposed arrest. In a podcast episode, with an excerpt posted on TikTok, Tom revealed that he was "doing a little bit of time" in jail at the time of recording. Tom didn't share any details about why he was arrested, but he extended words of support to Bert. "Hopefully, his legal matters resolve themselves," Tom stated.

Tom continued, "I know that he has the best attorneys you can hire. He's [also] got a lot of health troubles so they're taking care of him in the medical ward of the jail." The podcast co-host's deadpan delivery of the news might have been enough to fool some folks. On TikTok, one person commented, "I can't wait to hear [Bert's] stand-up that comes from his experience." For the most part, however, fans knew exactly what was really happening.

It was later confirmed that Bert's arrest was nothing more than one of Tom's many public pranks done at Bert's expense. In other words, Bert hasn't done any jail time in recent news. In fact, Tom has previously and purposefully spread false rumors about Bert in the past. The US Sun reports that in August 2023, Tom claimed that Bert was seeking a kidney transplant for his excessive drinking habits, although this was also false.

