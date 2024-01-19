Home > Entertainment > Music George Strait Has Faced a Series of Death Hoaxes — He's Alive and Well George Strait spent some time fighting speculation that he could be dead. However, the music legend is alive and well, even playing some concerts. By Alex West Jan. 18 2024, Published 10:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Country legend George Strait found himself at the center of some interesting rumors lately. The star is known for hits like Check Yes or No and Carrying Your Love with Me.

While his career isn't quite as active as it used to be, George is still considered an influential part of the country music scene. Let's never forget, after all, when Taylor Swift opened for him, she gained quite a few new fans. So, what happened to George Strait?

Source: Getty Images

What happened to George Strait?

George stayed active and prominent in music until the early 2010s. Let's backtrack for a moment, though. After his album "Strait Out of the Box" became a country staple, his career absolutely exploded.

Coming down from that peek in the early 2000s, George released a self-titled album that still had a very positive reception from fans and critics alike. However, while his album as a whole did well on the charts, no singles truly flourished as they did with his previous release.

"Honkytonkville" was his next release and no one could deny that he was able to lean into that cowboy lifestyle. His Southern charm sustained his career for years as he continued to celebrate new accolades.

In 2009, George was given a massive honor. Garth Brooks presented him with the Academy of Country Music with the Artist of the Decade Award. Sadly, in 2012, George announced his retirement from music with one last tour.

Leaving the industry altogether didn't quite seem to stick as George continued to record music thereafter. Plus, he's promoting some stadium shows, so fans have another chance to see him.

George debunked death rumors that started floating around.

Sometimes rumors flourish that older musicians are dead. In George's case, rumors are bound to happen. As of this writing, George isn't dead, so don't believe everything you read online.

In 2020, there was a huge frenzy as speculation went around about George's potential death. He quickly squashed the rumors with an Instagram post and did so in the most iconic way.

George captioned a post the lyrics from one of his songs, writing: "Some folks think I'm hiding. It's been rumored that I died, But I'm alive and well in Tennessee."

To accompany the confirmation that he was alive, George posted a silly meme. "When all your ex's live in Texas, but you hang your hat in Tennessee," the image said.

Fans were so relieved to hear that he was alive and well. One wrote: "I just seen that post that you had passed away my heart feels to the ground and then began weeping and the remembered I was trying to get tickets to your concert I don't understand how people can be so cruel but thank God you're still with us all."