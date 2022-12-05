'George and Tammy' Dives Into the Lives of Country Music Stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones

Venturing back to 1970, it seems as though the birth of their child wasn't enough to avoid serious issues between George and Tammy. According to The New York Times, which reported on Tammy's 1979 autobiography, Stand By Your Man, George harassed Tammy with a rifle while drunk in their Florida mansion. He apparently fired at her and missed, which caused her to run away. She alleges that George was put in a straitjacket and hospitalized for 10 days after that, but his autobiography denies it.