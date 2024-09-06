Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Jen Affleck Is Still Making Content on TikTok After 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck leaves Utah at the end of the season. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 6 2024, 12:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jenniferlaffleck

Now would probably be the worst time to leave the cash cow that is MomTok for the women of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. In the inaugural season, Jen Affleck even comments on how it affords her and her husband Zac and their children a comfortable lifestyle that he can't yet afford, being in medical school. But did Jen leave MomTok for good?

At the end of Season 1, Jen and Zac relocate to New York City so he can attend college. It seems to be a new chapter for them and maybe even a way for Zac to ensure that Jen stays out of trouble with the other ladies from her MomTok crew. However, given the success of the show and of Jen's life as a content creator, it wouldn't make much sense for her to leave MomTok for good.

Did Jen Affleck leave MomTok after 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?

Although Jen appears to leave MomTok and Utah behind at the end of the season, she still uses the MomTok hashtag on TikTok and she appears in videos with some of the other ladies. It's safe to say that she has not jumped off this particular gravy train, and can you really blame her? She says herself on the show that it's a great way to make a living.

Plus, for the other ladies, it's also a way to share their lives and the Mormon religion with others. Jen and the other ladies don't all have the same exact values, but they were raised Mormon, and for Jen and Zac, upholding that faith is important to them. If remaining part of MomTok allows Jen to do that and share it with others, then it's hard to believe she would let it go very easily.

Where do Jen and Zac Affleck live now?

At the end of the first Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season, it seems like Jen and Zac moved to New York for good for medical school. However, Jen still appears in TikToks with some of the other women from the show. She even posted a video where she went to co-star Jessi Ngatikaura's salon. But Jen also shared on Instagram in July 2024 that Zac got accepted into medical school, which is something viewers see on the show.

And the following month, Jen posted about moving to a new home. That doesn't necessarily mean that Jen and Zac permanently relocated to New York, though. And when they are seen in the city on the show, it could be just a break they were both seeking following the fallout of the drama with the other women for most of the season.