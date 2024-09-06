Home > Television > Reality TV Who Did Taylor Frankie Paul Cheat With? Details on Mormon #MomTok Catch up on the drama before 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' is released on Sept. 6. By Sarah Kester Published Sept. 6 2024, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @taylorfrankiepaul

Mormom momfluencer Taylor Frankie Paul’s “little black book” has been spread out for the world to read. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star became embroiled in scandal in 2022 when she revealed that she and her ex-husband, Tate Paul, were “soft swingers.”

In a TikTok livestream, Taylor dropped the bombshell that she and the other Mormon wives would get drunk and make out with each other and their husbands. Tate divorced Taylor after she took things too far and cheated on him. So, who did Taylor Frankie Paul cheat with?

Who did Taylor Frankie Paul cheat with?

The person Taylor cheated with hasn’t been named. However, that hasn’t stopped people from speculating. A Reddit post on the subreddit Taylor Paul Drama claimed that Taylor revealed that the man she hooked up with was Brayden Rowley. He was previously married to McKenna Rowley. Other #MomTok wives, Mayci Neeley, Whitney Leavitt, and Victoria Zalic, all posted TikToks to deny that they were involved in the swinging lifestyle.

The poster allegedly got their information from Taylor’s TikTok live, which has since been deleted. So as of now, it’s not confirmed that Brayden is the person Taylor cheated with. Since the lines of a “soft swinging” lifestyle can easily get blurry, it’s important to understand the rules the couple agreed to follow. In a May 2022 livestream on TikTok, Taylor revealed that the couples couldn’t have sex with one another.

Additionally, all swinging activities had to be done in front of the other couples. Taylor and the man she cheated with broke those rules by hooking up in private. "We had an agreement, like all of us, and I did step out of that agreement. That's where I messed up, and I, obviously, am losing everything that I have," Taylor said.

"No one was innocent. Everyone has hooked up with everyone in this situation. So, yes, I'm getting shunned for doing that, but it wasn't like I was going around hooking up with my friend's husband," she said.

"I was friends with these people, and we spent a lot of time together. We were intimate on several occasions. Tate has made out with several girls and [done] other things, and I've made out with all of the husbands and [done] other things."

Since her divorce, Taylor has moved on to a new relationship with her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

They had a major brush with drama in Febaury 2023 when Taylor was arrested and charged with domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse and injury with criminal mischief, and aggravated assault.