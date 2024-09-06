Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu We've Got 'Secret Live of Mormon Wives' Fever: Will There Be a Second Season? Season 1 showed that this story is far from over, and fans are thirsty for more from these Mormon moms. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 6 2024, 6:27 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

The new alliteration on everybody's lips is certainly Mormon MomTok. If you did not know what it was before, Hulu has made sure you know about it now. The streamer's new series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, follows some of the women who were connected to a semi-sex scandal. Amid the scandal, Taylor Frankie Paul, one of the original creators of MomTok, had hopped on TikTok to unburden her soul about her divorce. She said she was in a group that practices "soft-swinging," and said other MomTok moms were also in the group.

Her story rocked that corner of TikTok and led to a lot more questions. MomTok-ers began distancing themselves from the scandal, which only fueled the flames of fan curiosity. Hulu decided to hop in to satisfy some of that curiosity, and the new series was born. In the midst of that madness, Taylor got wrapped up in more drama. Season 1 showed that this story is far from over, and fans are thirsty for more from these Mormon moms. So, will there be a second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?'

While we don't know for sure yet about a second season, Layla Taylor exclusively told Distractify ahead of the show's premiere that if the series is renewed for Season 2, she hopes some of the girls can mend the relationships that were broken throughout the season.

"I think that we saw a lot of relationship dynamics grow, shrink, and now definitely relationships are in different places than when we started filming. And I think that ultimately, everything happened for a reason throughout the filming process, and rare relationships ended. I think that that needed to happen," she said.

"And hopefully, if we get renewed preseason too, hopefully some of those relationships can get mended, and those girls can work on those certain things and conversations can be had," she added. "Hopefully just relationships can just continue to evolve."

Within a few hours of the show's premiere, a few positive reviews rolled out. With the response being positive so early on, there's a good chance that it will get renewed for a second season. There are still plenty of questions that viewers will want answered, as well as updates on the cast. Speaking of reactions, what has the Church of Latter-Day Saints said about the show?

Has the Church of Latter Day Saints said anything about 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?

The Church of Latter-Day Saints has a tendency to keep quiet about media that portrays their religion, even when South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone created an entire musical mocking it. For the first time, the LDS Church released a blanket statement about "media distortions" of their lifestyles. It's surprising, considering how there have been way more offensive portrayals of their religion, like the aforementioned musical. What makes The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives different?

