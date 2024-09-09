Home > Viral News > Influencers Mormon MomTok Star Mayci Neeley and Her Husband Have a Uniquely Blended Family Their two children, Hudson and Harlow, have different fathers. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 9 2024, 12:09 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@maycineeley

Influencer Mayci Neeley has gained fame through her involvement in the Mormon MomTok friendship group, whose juicy secrets and inner-workings are now on full display thanks to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. While she has denied involvement in the "soft-swinging" scandal that brought Mormon MomTok into the spotlight in the first place, fans of the series are still interested to learn about her love life.

Mayci and husband Jacob have been married since 2018, and the couple has formed an adorable blended family that involves two children — one that belongs to both parents, and one that has a different father. Here's what we know.

Source: instagram/@maycineeley

Mayci Neeley's husband, Jacob, is a father figure to her first child, Hudson.

While Mayci and her husband, Jacob Neeley, have been married for over six years, he certainly isn't her first romantic partner. In fact, Mayci and Jacob's son, Hudson, actually has a different father named Arik.

Mayci and Arik were only dating when the influencer became pregnant in 2015 while studying at Brigham Young University, but although the couple were both only 19 at the time, they intended to get married and raise the child together. However, while Mayci was still pregnant with Hudson, Arik tragically passed away in a car accident. A few months later, Hudson was born.

Jacob came into Mayci's life when Hudson was just seven months old, and the pair became quick friends. Per an interview with The Mirror, Mayci shared that they were hesitant about becoming romantically involved as she had suffered the loss of her boyfriend so recently.

"For a long time, we remained just friends and because we weren’t really dating, I was OK with him meeting my son," she shared. "Jacob was amazing with him, which made him appear even more attractive. I was terrified of getting hurt again but, after four months, I couldn’t deny my feelings any longer. He was kind and funny and made me feel safe."

After years of slowly becoming more comfortable as a family, Jacob proposed, and the two began their blended family. Evidence of Jacob and Hudson's close connection can be found all over the couple's social media pages, with Jacob even calling Hudson "this boy of mine" and posting sweet photos with him on Instagram.

It was just the three of them — Jacob, Hudson, and Mayci — for three years before their daughter, Harlow, was born in 2021. And while they're technically half-siblings, the relationship between Harlow and her big brother is undeniably close.

As for Jacob himself, his LikedIn profile shows that he currently works as a Sales and Finance Consultant at AO2 Management. He's also a graduate of BYU, just like Mayci and Arik, and he currently works in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.