Remember the Dancing NICU Mom From TikTok? That Was Whitney Leavitt "Waiting for him to breathe better on his own." By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 9 2024, 10:04 a.m. ET

If you're following all the juicy MomTok drama exposed by The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, then you're very familiar with Whitney Leavitt. Though she's officially left the group and asserts that she stands by her decision, an exclusive Distractify interview with fellow Mormon MomTokers Taylor Frankie Paul and Jessi Ngatikaura revealed that the pair wouldn't be surprised if she tries to make a comeback.

For now, fans of Whitney can still keep up with her on social media, where she constantly shares videos of her family and her quirky dancing habits ... including one video that landed her in hot water back in 2021. Remember the viral dancing NICU mom? Yeah, that was her.

Yes, Whitney Leavitt was the viral mom shamed for dancing in front of her NICU baby on TikTok.

Back in December 2021, Whitney Leavitt made what many see as a major mistake online: She posted a now-deleted video of herself dancing in front of her baby in the NICU. The video, which spread around social media like wildfire, showed Whitney doing popular TikTok dances while her son, Liam, stared at the camera from a NICU baby incubator.

The text on the video explained that Liam, or "Lil Lee," had tested positive for RSV and was having trouble breathing. While they were "waiting for him to breathe better on his own," Whitney decided to take out her phone and film herself busting a couple of quirky moves, as one does.

While Whitney's fans were familiar with her dancing and shared support for her and her baby, the video definitely spread beyond her intended audience and garnered a bunch of hate. "Take the child away from her," one user on X (formerly Twitter) urged. Another said, "Be careful who you have kids with."