‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’: Are Taylor and Jessi Friends With Whitney? The Ladies Give an Update (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1. Friendship is at the forefront of Hulu's new series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The close circle of Mormon wives had to deal with the fallout of a “soft-swinging” lifestyle that broke up marriages — and friendships. The women may have worked through the scandal, but there are still fractures in this friendship circle. One wife in particular, Whitney Leavitt, found herself at odds with others in the group. By the finale, Whitney made the decision to leave #MomTok.

With the drama heating up, fans want to know: Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Jessi Ngatikaura friends with Whitney Leavitt after The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1?

Are Taylor and Jessi friends with Whitney after ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’?

Taylor and Jessi both feuded with Whitney before she decided to leave MomTok in the season finale. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, both ladies told us where they all stand.

"I think things have been a little bit up and down," Jessi told us. "And Whitney's kind of always been that type of person, so when she decided to exit the group, I think none of us were that surprised, but at the same time, I wouldn't be surprised if she tried to come back, either."

Jessi continued: "So as of right now, things are kind of just like as they were, and we're laying low. We're kind of in limbo, but I guess we'll see. I still wish her the best. I don't think she's a bad person by any means, but I think that, you know, maybe the pressure of being in the group was too much for her at the time."

Meanwhile, Taylor told us, "I feel like she — how do I put this? We're good now, but you know, I don't really know how she truly feels. So we're like friends. I guess I didn't know how she truly felt this whole time of us being friends, though, so that's why I'm confused, like maybe where we're standing now, you never know if she has mixed feelings. So we'll see."

The issues with Taylor and Jessi's friendship with Whitney became evidence throughout the season.

Some of the cracks started to show throughout the series. In one episode, Whitney rubbed Taylor the wrong way when she purposely skipped out on Taylor’s baby shower. This was the baby shower for her son, which she had with her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

"Last night I was with [Whitney] and she’s not coming,” Layla said in one scene as the women arrived for the event. “And I told her maybe she [should tell Taylor] but she said Taylor’s probably not going to notice.” But when Taylor rounded up the group for a photo, she did notice that Whitney was absent. After pressing for answers, she called Layla a “bad liar.” “She just says that you guys don’t have a friendship so she felt like she didn’t need to come today,” Layla finally admitted.

Taylor replied, “Oh, that’s news to me.” “I didn’t want to be the one to bring it up,” Layla said. “I was just hoping that you wouldn’t notice.” She added: “I don’t want to go into too much detail. But she just says that she doesn’t want to be involved with Taylor.” While the other women were surprised by the dig, one woman who wasn’t was her closest friend in the group, Mayci Neeley.

“But she should at least send her a text,” Mayci said. “I feel like this is sending a message to Taylor that she does not want to be friends and she does not care about Taylor.” In a trailer that came out a month before the series premiered, Whitney alludes to drama with the other women. This includes Jessi Ngatikaura. The other women have also unfriended Whitney after she didn’t attend an event for Mayci. “Online it looks like we’re all the bestest of friends — but we’re not,” Whitney says. “I’m done. I’m out.”

In the finale, Whitney Leavitt announces she's leaving MomTok. Where does she stand with the group?

After several ups and downs with the groups, Whitney makes several major announcements during the finale. The first is that she and her husband Connor are expecting their third child. The second is that she’s made the decision to leave MomTok.

When asked if she still was a part of MomTok, Whitney told Distractify exclusively, "There's so many answers to that question because I don't really know. I don't really know, and I don't really feel welcomed in, like, the whole group as a whole. But again, like, some I've reconnected with, and just some I haven't."