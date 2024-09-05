Home > Television > Reality TV Resurfaced Posts Provide Troubling Details on Tamra Judge's Relationship With Daughter Sidney In resurfaced posts, Sidney accuses her mother of being "neglectful" and "abusive." By Sarah Kester Published Sept. 5 2024, 6:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @tamrajudge

Reality star Tamra Judge has always been an open book regarding her estrangement from her daughter Sidney. As far as Real Housewives of Orange County fans know, Sidney stopped speaking to her mom after her contentious divorce from her dad, Simon Barney. But perception changed after Sidney shared her side of the story in a lengthy Facebook rant in 2017. The resurfaced posts give a dire look at the status of Tamra Judge’s relationship with her daughter Sidney.

First, some context on Tamra Judge’s relationship with her daughter Sidney.

Sidney is Tamra Judge’s eldest daughter with her ex-husband, Simon Barney. They share three children: Sidney, 25, Sophia, 18, and Spencer, 23. Tamra also has her son, Ryan Vieth, from a previous relationship. After Tamra and Simon split up in 2011, the Bravo star shared that Sydney took Simon’s side in the divorce.

During the Season 11 reunion of RHOC, Tamra tearfully explained that her daughter stopped speaking to her after her contentious divorce from Simon Barney. “My oldest daughter, Sidney, said, ‘I don’t want to live with you anymore. You’ve ruined my dad’s life.’ [She] left that day and has not come back.” For the most part, fans have only heard one side of the story — until now.

A resurfaced post from Sidney has shed new light on why she became estranged from her mother. TikTok account @bravoukhousewives recently shared the screenshots from Sidney’s 2017 Facebook rant, in which Sidney accuses her mother of being “neglectful” and “abusive.” “I want to start by clearing some things up as my mother continues to talk about me despite me requesting her to stop speaking of me [publicly] as I don’t want to be associated with her or the show,” Sidney began.

She stated that her parents' messy divorce wasn’t the catalyst for their estrangement. It was reportedly Tamra’s “toxic” behavior. “The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me,” Sidney shared.

She continued: “The ONLY reason I am not living with her is because she continues to do the things that pushed me out of her house, like talking about me on the show/press/social media, doing embarrassing things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first to name a few.” She also brought up Tamra being invited to her high school graduation. Although Tamra was incredibly grateful to be invited, Sidney shared that it was all her father’s doing.

“[My father] forced me to let [Tamra] come to my graduation because it was a milestone. When I told my mother that she could come I gave her a few conditions. All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” Sidney said. Sidney shared that Tamra broke those conditions by posting a picture from the graduation. She accused her mother of doing it so it would “get picked up by the press.”

“My mom has been portraying the innocent erased mother whose daughter was estranged from her due to divorce and an evil ex-husband when in actuality she is the sole reason why I do not want her in my life and will not have a relationship with her,” Sidney concluded. After fans alerted Tamra to the post, she responded, “Not surprised. #brainwashed Ask her paid for her very expensive college. I’m good when it works for her and her dad.”

Where does the relationship between Tamra Judge and her daughter Sidney stand now?

In July 2024, ahead of the premiere of Season 18, Tamra shared a positive update with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. “She is reaching out to her brother and sister now, so that’s good news,” she shared. However, that hasn’t stopped RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson from getting involved. She called out Tamra for not repairing the relationship during a September 2024 episode of My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.