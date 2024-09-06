Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Shows Different Beliefs Among the Mormon Women Some of the women on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' follow different rules. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 5 2024, 8:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Fred Hayes

Although fans of reality got a sample of the modern Mormon lifestyle with the ladies of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, they learn more about the culture in Utah with the Hulu docuseries The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. But is the entire cast of the series actually Mormon? That's where fans might be a little uncertain, despite the name of the show.

To be clear, though, not everyone in the main cast is even married or a "wife." So if the "Mormon" title is also used a little fast and loose, that wouldn't be the most surprising thing. But what do the ladies believe, and what are the actual rules they each follow in their individual belief systems?

Is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast all Mormon?

All of the women in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast were brought up in the Mormon church. They each even had traditional Mormon weddings. However, they aren't all as strict as others with what they believe in and what they follow. For example, Taylor Frankie Paul got divorced and then had a child out of wedlock.

While she is Mormon and comes from a religious background, those two things aren't exactly celebrated within the community. Divorce isn't necessarily off the table for Mormon individuals, however, and Taylor's fellow MomTok star Layla Taylor is also divorced.

Source: Disney/Natalie Cass

But it's no secret that some of the ladies do seem to have more rules for themselves than others on the show. Some of the women are more apt to drink alcohol, which is not allowed in the religion, while others are big on drinking dozens of ounces of soda per day as a different kind of vice.

When it comes down to it, though, there is plenty that people don't see on the outside of different Mormon couples and families. At least, according to Taylor. She told ABC4 in Utah that there are people who practice the Mormon religion who live different lives in the public and behind closed doors.

Source: Disney

"People do have affairs that are Mormon, they do drink, they do struggle with addiction, and that's the point of it," she told the outlet. "Not everyone lives this one way." Co-star Jen Affleck added, "We look to Jesus to be better, and we're all on our different journeys with our faith."

What is the difference between LDS vs. FLDS?

Those who follow The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) are Mormon, and those who practice FLDS, or a "fundamental" version, are also Mormon. However, the FLDS church practices polygamy, which is against the law. And the LDS church does not, as its members abide by government laws by not taking part in it.

