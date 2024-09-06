Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Demi Engemann's Fruity Cereal Story Keeps Coming Back Up on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Demi told Whitney a story about her and her husband in private. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 6 2024, 12:01 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@demilucymay

The term "fruity cereal" might go down in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives history if fans have anything to say about it. MomTok content creator Demi Engemann's story that was supposed to be private was busted wide open thanks to Whitney Leavitt spilling the beans ahead of a Galentine's Day event with the other ladies. Or should we say, after spilling the cereal? Either way, Demi's secret is now anything but.

Maybe Demi's first mistake was confiding in one of the other MomTok ladies about what her husband Brett thought was something just between the two of them. But let's not blame Demi, who trusted Whitney to not bring it up with the other women. And, you know, on a national television show. Because now, everyone wants to know the story behind the fruity cereal involving Demi and her husband.

What is the story behind Demi Engemann and fruity cereal?

In Season 1, Episode 3, Demi explains some of the story behind the fruity cereal. She explains the fruity cereal story is "something intimate" with her and Brett. But the bigger issue is that she told Whitney about it in confidence and Whitney took it upon herself to not only share the story with some of the other women, but also pantomime it herself.

"The fruity cereal has to do with taste," Whitney tells producers in an in-the-moment interview in Episode 3. And it only makes the situation worse, since her telling this secret appears to be less serious for Whitney than it is for Demi.

And when Whitney gives Demi an entire box of fruity cereal as a gag gift, Demi doesn't find it funny. In fact, she says that Whitney missed the intention of their Galentine's Day celebration as friends. Instead of laughing about the fruity cereal inside joke with them, Demi doesn't take kindly to the way Whitney brings it up publicly. And now it's on a national television show, so there's that.

Are Demi and Whitney friends after 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?

Whitney ends the season on the outskirts of MomTok, but some of the women appear to be OK letting her back in. And judging by social media, it seems like most of the MomTok creators would rather cautiously work together than totally break apart. In July 2024, Whitney shared a TikTok that features the other Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members, including Demi, dancing. Kind of like old times.