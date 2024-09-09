Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Fans Aren't Too Fond of Taylor Frankie Paul's Parents Taylor Frankie Paul's parents haven't exactly won over fans of Hulu's 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 9 2024, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

The newest reality show making waves is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which hit Hulu in early September 2024. This jaw-dropping series dives into the lives of a tight-knit group of Mormon wives, including Taylor Frankie Paul.

While the show gives us plenty of insight into Taylor, you might be eager to learn more about her. For starters, who are her parents? Keep reading to uncover more about the folks who raised her!

Who are Taylor Frankie Paul's parents?

Taylor Frankie Paul, born on May 23, 1994, is the daughter of Liann May. While her biological father has never been in her life, her stepdad Jeremy stepped up as her father figure from a young age. According to a Reddit post in the "Utah Influencer Drama" subreddit, Jeremy adopted Taylor when he and Liann tied the knot.

Not much is known about Jeremy, as he keeps a low profile and seemingly doesn’t have any social media presence. On the other hand, Liann May is well-known as a realtor for Presidio Real Estate in Utah, where she’s earned a stellar reputation by selling "hundreds of homes," according to her Realtor.com page.

Taylor's parents make frequent appearances in Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, giving fans a chance to get to know them better. However, they haven't exactly won over the audience. In fact, both the "Utah Influencer Drama" and Secret of Mormon Wives subreddits are buzzing with criticism about Taylor's mom, Liann May.

"Is it just me or is Taylor's mom awful?" one fan asked. "I gettttt ittt, she makes stupid mistakes, but damn, her mother doesn't have a nice thing to say to her. She takes every opportunity to tell her how she feels." A second user echoed similar sentiments, saying Liann is "just as bad" as Taylor for "inserting herself into ALL of her 29-year-old daughter's issues."

"TFP's mom is definitely the reason Taylor is the way she is," a third person pointed out. "Also, her mom keeps giving her a hard time about not being married to Dakota and meanwhile she cannot stand him. Why force your daughter to marry someone you don't even like?"