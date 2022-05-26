TikTok Star Taylor Frankie Paul Is Dealing With Drama Around an Alleged Divorce

In a message she posted on Instagram, Taylor seems to have announced that she and her husband Tate are getting divorced. "The last eight days have been the most pain I've ever felt in my life," Taylor wrote. "Been grieving and mourning with family and friends the loss of my family not being together anymore. Tate and I are divorcing, however, I always love him deeply, however it's what's best for us. Long painful road ahead but I'm hopeful it goes up from here."