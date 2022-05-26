TikTok Star Taylor Frankie Paul Is Dealing With Drama Around an Alleged Divorce
TikTok has never been known as a space free of drama, but the drama around TikTok star Taylor Frankie Paul has taken things to a new level. Drama has been unfolding across Reddit and TikTok that has led some to wonder whether Taylor and her husband Tate are getting a divorce, but Taylor's own TikTok videos make it hard to understand which details of this story are actually true.
Is Taylor Frankie Paul getting a divorce?
In a message she posted on Instagram, Taylor seems to have announced that she and her husband Tate are getting divorced. "The last eight days have been the most pain I've ever felt in my life," Taylor wrote. "Been grieving and mourning with family and friends the loss of my family not being together anymore. Tate and I are divorcing, however, I always love him deeply, however it's what's best for us. Long painful road ahead but I'm hopeful it goes up from here."
After the news of the divorce first broke, users flocked to Reddit to discuss what could have brought it about. The most common theory online was that Taylor had cheated on Tate, and that many of Tate and Taylor's mutual friends have sided with Tate in the split. Redditors also noted that Taylor and Tate were already sleeping separately, and that their marriage had been functionally dead for some time.
Taylor has also posted about the divorce on TikTok.
In addition to an Instagram Story, Taylor has posted several TikToks in which she makes oblique references to her current situation. In one video, she writes that she is in her twenties, getting divorced, and is about to live alone for the first time with her two kids. In the video, Taylor seems to indicate that she has just moved into a new place and shows off her keys.
In another, she shows a clip of her moving boxes and says that her entire life is falling apart. It's notable that Taylor still looks relatively put together in these videos, but more recently, she threw a major wrench in the narrative that she'd established with a new video that seemed to suggest that the news of her divorce was not what it seemed.
Maybe Taylor isn't getting divorced after all.
In her latest video, Taylor shows a montage of pictures of her and Tate, and also images of the two of them moving together. "It’s on Reddit, it must be true. Excited to co-parent with my best friend," the caption reads. At the very least, then, it seems like Tate and Taylor are still going to be living together, which left many of her followers deeply confused.
"Divorce is nothing to joke about, so as much as I don’t want them splitting I would hate for this to be a joke," one person wrote. Others speculated that it might be a publicity stunt. Whatever is going on, it seems like we probably don't have the full story of this possible divorce just yet.