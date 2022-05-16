Ashley McAdam Has Been Posting Confusing TikToks, Leading Many to Wonder Why

Ashley McAdam Has Been Posting Confusing TikToks, Leading Many to Wonder WhyBy Joseph Allen
May. 16 2022, Published 10:49 a.m. ET
Cryptic or confusing posts are not an uncommon feature on TikTok. Often, a trend is obscure enough that it leads people to look it up online, and ultimately try to better understand where it started. Sometimes, though, the most confusing things on TikTok are videos where someone is being intentionally withholding about their personal life. That's exactly what's happening with Ashley McAdam, who many are now concerned about.
What happened to TikTok star Ashley McAdam?
In recent days, Ashley has been posting a series of videos on her TikTok in which she asks for prayers and seems to be going through a very difficult time. In the first video, Ashley writes "Please send prayers for my family, we are in such a bad situation."
"Everything was looking up and it came crashing so quick."
This initial video naturally left many people curious about what had happened to Ashley and her family, and while she has posted several videos since that first one, she hasn't explained exactly what's going on. In fact, she's even asked her fans to stop asking her what's going on, saying that for now, TikTok is just an outlet where she can express her feelings.
"TikTok is just an outlet right now," Ashley wrote in one video. "I can't comment back. I love y'all. Prayers please."
"I'm fighting the biggest battle of my life right now," Ashley wrote in another video.
In a third, she posted a photo of a hairy arm writing "I love you" on a clipboard in what appeared to be a hospital bed. This is likely not Ashley, but it's unclear who exactly it is.
Ashley has received tons of messages of support.
Even though plenty of fans still aren't totally sure what's going on with Ashley, she's gotten tons of messages of support. While she's turned comments off on her TikTok video, her supporters have flocked to her Instagram page to send her positive energy.
"You too sweetie. I know things are rough for you right now. Just keep your head high. God is on your side. Time is on your side. Be confident that is what's going to persevere through this hardship," one person wrote.
"Prayers and positive vibes your way!!!" another person added.
"We love you so much. Reach out if we can do anything to help. I'm in Arkansas and would drive through the night to help you anytime," a third wrote.
Although Ashley may be going through a very trying time in her life, it's clear that those who have followed her online want her to know that she's loved and supported.
Whatever is happening with her, Ashley clearly knows that she can lean on TikTok and her other social outlets as a platform to express herself. Those who follow her need to respect her desire for privacy during an unimaginably difficult time, and support her without asking too many questions. If she wants to share the story eventually, she undoubtedly will.