Logo
Home > Entertainment > TikTok
Broom Challenge TikTok
Source: TikTok | @vicsdime

There’s a New Broom Challenge on TikTok for 2022, and Women Are Dominating It

Mustafa Gatollari - Author
By

May 25 2022, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

TikTok has seen its fair share of challenges involving broomsticks over the years. Back in 2020, folks were having a grand old time making brooms stand by themselves. Even Al Roker got in on the action. However, there was one caveat to this challenge: You had to have the right kind of broom to do it.

Now, there are other challenges involving brooms on TikTok, and one that's really captivated people's attention is one that pits men and women against each other.

Article continues below advertisement

What is TikTok's 2022 broom challenge?

First, you grab a broomstick with both hands, holding it in front of your horizontally. Then, while keeping your grip on the stick, you step over the broom handle with one foot, then the other, never breaking the grip. You end up with your legs behind the broomstick.

TikTok broom challenge
Source: TikTok | @becklival
Article continues below advertisement

That's it! That's the challenge. Simple enough, right? Well, it seems like it is, that's until most men try it. That's when things tend to get a bit difficult. They find that stepping over the broomstick without letting go of the broomstick is very, very hard.

Article continues below advertisement

Why do women seem to be better at the broomstick challenge than men?

In pure biological terms, women have a natural tendency to be more flexible than men, according to Alexander Orthopaedics. It apparently has to do with the "makeup of their connective tissue."

Michael J. Alter, who authored Science of Flexibility, writes that men have heavier pelvic bones, whereas women have "broader and shallower hips," which "permits a greater degree of joint range of motion."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Alter, women also have a greater range of motion when it comes to their elbows. All of these attributes can assist individuals in completing the broom challenge on TikTok. It doesn't mean men can't complete it. They just need to be a little more flexible to do so.

Article continues below advertisement

There are other challenges on the platform that involve broomsticks as well. There's a fitness challenge that has folks place a broomstick behind their backs (horizontally) and held in place in the nooks of their elbows. They then lower themselves to the ground, hands-free (of course), and lie face down.

Article continues below advertisement

Once lying face down, they then must figure out a way to stand up without letting go of the broomstick or using their hands. This one looks a bit more difficult! And it's probably best to not do this on a rough surface. You don't want to scrape your face or knees as you try to complete it.

Have you been able to successfully perform any of these challenges? Or is extreme stuff like the Bird Box challenge more your thing? (That last bit was a joke. Please don't do the Bird Box challenge.)

Advertisement
More from Distractify

This TikTok Hack for Preserving Avocados Is Actually a Bad Idea — Here's Why

Some TikTok Accounts Have Been Randomly Made Private, and People Are Not Happy

Halsey Claims Label Wants Them to Create Staged TikTok Videos or It Won’t Release Songs

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.