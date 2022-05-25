There’s a New Broom Challenge on TikTok for 2022, and Women Are Dominating It

TikTok has seen its fair share of challenges involving broomsticks over the years. Back in 2020, folks were having a grand old time making brooms stand by themselves. Even Al Roker got in on the action. However, there was one caveat to this challenge: You had to have the right kind of broom to do it.

Now, there are other challenges involving brooms on TikTok, and one that's really captivated people's attention is one that pits men and women against each other.