Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok
Mikayla Matthews and husband
Source: Instagram / @mikayla__matt

TikTok Claims Mikayla Matthews's Husband Groomed Her as a Child

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Nov. 7 2022, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Popular TikTok and YouTube creator Mikayla Matthews (@mikaylamatthews) is known for her funny parenting and lifestyle videos. The doting mom has been sharing cute, relatable clips with her three kids and husband for some time now.

But it wasn't until recently that fans started to worry about Mikayla and her husband's relationship. Keep reading to see why the couple's age gap is concerning some users.

Article continues below advertisement

Mikayla Matthews's husband Jace Terry is said to currently be 27 years old.

Mikayla Matthews is married to a man named Jace Terry. They have three children together: Beckham, Haven, and Tommy.

Jace is five years older than Mikayla, who is currently 22 years old. Unlike Mikayla, Jace doesn’t seem to have a huge presence on social media. However, he can often be spotted in her photos and videos.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok creator @mingalabae explained why Mikayla and Jace’s ages are actually problematic.

At first glance, Mikayla, Jace, and their three kids seem like the perfect family. But as TikTok user @mingalabae pointed out, there's actually something troubling about their relationship.

She opens her video giving some background information on the couple. "So I did some digging and some math and there's a five-year age gap between you guys," she says, continuing to note that Mikayla is 22 years old and has three kids with Jace.

Article continues below advertisement

Then she brought her attention to an Instagram photo from Mikayla's account.

"Here on your Instagram, you celebrated your birthday on March 17, 2017, but your first baby was born on July 3, 2017."

Article continues below advertisement

As @mingalabae explained, if Mikayla gave birth to her first child four months after her 17th birthday, the baby was conceived when she was 16 years old. "This means a man over the legal drinking age had special relations with a 16-year-old child and by the time you were his age you had two more children with a felon."

"Baby, I think you were groomed," she said as she ended her video. In the comments, users were equally stunned.

Many admitted that when they first heard there was a five-year age difference, they didn't think too much of it, as it isn't usually a big deal when two adults have a few years in between them. However, many didn't realize that when Mikayla was 16, she was seemingly having sex with Jace, who was years older.

Article continues below advertisement
tiktok
Source: TikTok

Outside of TikTok, this conversation has continued on other platforms like Reddit. One Redditor asked: "How is Mikayla Matthews's husband not in jail?"

In Utah, where Mikayla and Jace reside, the age of consent is age 18, which means Mikayla was underaged.

However, Utah has a law called the Romeo and Juliet law, which shields young, consenting adults, like Mikayla and Jace, from harsh consequences. Per the law, a 16- or 17-year-old can legally consent to have sex with someone who is no more than 10 years older than them.

That said, while Mikayla's relationship may make folks uncomfortable, it is legally protected.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Taylor Frankie Paul's TikTok Drama Has Spilled Over Into an Obsession on Reddit

Australian Mom Uses TikTok to Educate Others About Her Daughter's Bilateral Macrostomia

Is Viral TikToker Maia Knight's Baby Daddy Back in the Picture? Details

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.