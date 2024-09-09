Zac Affleck's Mom Says Hulu "Destroys Marriages and Families" After 'Mormon Wives' Release

You'd be hard-pressed to find a reality show that paints many of its participants in a positive light all the time. And when Zac Affleck texted his wife Jen Affleck some not-so-nice comments after a fight on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it sent fans into a tailspin. No one was ready to support Zac or even their marriage, and now, Zac's family has commented on social media about how he is portrayed on the Hulu show.

In a Reddit post that shared screenshots from comments made by Zac's brother AJ Affleck and his mother, Kristel Affleck, the two of them spoke against Hulu and even Jen. It's clear that they don't appreciate how Zac is presented on the show, but fans are insistent that Zac's texts and harsh words toward Jen are his own doing.

Zac Affleck's family commented on his 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' portrayal.

Toward the end of the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Zac expresses disapproval in Jen heading to Las Vegas on a girls' trip with the majority of the other MomTok ladies. But she goes and Zac even tags along. It's not until she tells him about a surprise trip to Chippendale's (which she leaves, by the way) that Zac tears into her via text messages.

As a result, viewers see a lot of crying and anxiety from Jen, who is concerned about Zac texting her about not wanting to be with someone "like her" if she supports doing these kinds of activities with the other women. After this drama unfolded on the show, Zac's brother and mom took to social media to share their thoughts about how Zac was portrayed.

"Zac is one of the best guys in the world, ask anyone who knows him personally," AJ wrote on Instagram according to the Reddit post, though his comment was deleted after a screenshot was taken. "I am beyond saddened by the fake manufactured representation of him. I'm extremely disappointed in Hulu, his wife, and these fake girls. This backs up the very reason I decided to never be shown on the show. It's a fake nasty representation of an amazing religion and people. I pray for my brother, and others deeply affected by this nonsense."

Elsewhere, Zac's mom Kristel commented on an Instagram post that shared a statement from the Mormon church about the show. In the statement, the church wrote that various productions about the Mormon religion that depict the faith "rely on sensationalism and inaccuracies." Kristel commented on it.