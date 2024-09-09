Home > Television > Reality TV Amanza Smith and JC Chasez from NSYNC Apparently Dated For "Many Years" Amanza Smith's lineup of exes includes some regular dudes, and also a number of famous men. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 9 2024, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Although she only became a well-known celebrity as part of Selling Sunset, Amanza Smith was well-known around Hollywood for years before the show debuted. In fact, Amanza has a number of incredibly famous exes from before the show ever aired including one former member of NSYNC.

In the eighth season of Selling Sunset, Amanza even mentions dating one of the members of the band. Now, viewers want to know which one she dated. Here's what we know about her boy band member ex.



Who did Amanza Smith date from NSYNC?

Amanza dated JC Chasez from NSYNC. JC started his career as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club and was often the band's lead singer when those responsibilities weren't being delegated to Justin Timberlake. Amanza opened up about her past relationships during an interview on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast. In addition to JC, she also discussed her time with actor Taye Diggs.

Amanza and JC got together shortly after she came to Los Angeles, and while she was working as a model. "I dated him off and on for many years," she explained. The two of them got together in 2001, right around the time that NSYNC was at the peak of its fame. "Mary [Fitzgerald] and I would go to the concerts and think we were so cool," she added.

She didn't offer many additional details about her relationship with JC, but did offer some details about the other famous exes she had. "I have dated so many regular dudes, but then my friends don't remember any of the regular dudes, they remember the fancy dudes," she explained. "They're like, 'Why don't you just date someone regular?' And I'm like, 'You know what? I'm not f--king regular. I have a big personality. I like big personalities.'"

Amanza was also in a long relationship with Taye Diggs.

After breaking up with JC, Amanza was in a five-year relationship with actor and Broadway star Taye Diggs that lasted from 2014 to 2019. Amanza explained that she was the first person to be with Taye in the aftermath of his divorce from Idina Menzel, whom he had been married to for 14 years. She also said that the two of them lived together with their children as a blended family.

"His son is the same age as my daughter," she said. "We still have playdates, and I'll drop my kids off at Idina's house and they'll have playdates and sleepovers there with Walker." After their breakup, Amanza said that the two of them were better off as friends. "Neither one of us was in the right place to date," she explained. "If you're the first relationship someone has fresh out of a divorce, it's probably never going to work. We're better friends."