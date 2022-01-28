The Former Members of NSYNC Have All Done Quite Well for Themselves Financially

Composed of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick, NSYNC shot to the upper echelons of success in the music world through the likes of hit tracks such as "Bye Bye Bye," "This I Promise You," and "It's Gonna Be Me."

Now years removed from the group's 2002 hiatus-turned-disbanding, all of the members are still going pretty darn well for themselves, both personally and financially. Keep scrolling to check out what each individual member of NSYNC's net worth is today.