Another 'Selling Sunset' Reunion Will Likely Not Take Place Until Season 9
"I will never work on a show with her again."
There are so many unanswered questions following Season 8 of Selling Sunset, we don't even know where to begin.
From Chelsea Lazkani's divorce to Nicole Young's allegations that Emma Hernan had an affair with a married man to Amanza Smith's shady stylist — fans are dying to find out where the cast stands today.
So, will there be a reunion for Selling Sunset Season 8? It's not looking good...
A 'Selling Sunset' reunion will likely take place after Season 9.
The Netflix series has been hosting reunions since Season 5 — and for Season 7 of Selling Sunset, a reunion episode aired just two weeks after the premiere.
However, no reunion date has been confirmed by the streaming giant, and it doesn't seem likely to happen.
As one fan pointed out on Reddit, "The show has a reunion every two seasons so the reunion will be at the end of Season 9."
Regardless, viewers are still keeping their fingers crossed for a reunion episode.
"There better be one. This season was such a snoozefest, most of the drama happened off-screen," one person wrote before another added, "The drama was soooooo goood this season and then it fell FLAT! And now we have to wait? What? A year for S9?! It’s just ridiculous."
Chrishell Stause has vowed to never film with Nicole Young, which could add to reunion delays.
After Season 8 premiered, Chrishell Stause made it very clear she would not return to the reality series if Nicole Young was on the cast.
Along with starting those affair rumors about Emma and an unnamed married man, Nicole also previously liked homophobic comments about Chrishell and her partner, G Flip, on social media.
In an interview with Extra TV, Chrishell also made it very clear she will never film with Nicole again
“The only time she’s ever made headlines is trying to take down me and now Emma, so you know, she’s trying to do the same playbook she did before. It’s unfortunate that she was given the platform to do it again and Emma not be given the chance to defend herself, because as you will see now with the receipts that are coming out, it’s so blatantly untrue," Chrishell explained.
"We did a lot of things this season, you know, a lot of deals and things I'm super proud of, but unfortunately this is my best friend, so it overshadows a lot. I just think it’s a dangerous lie to tell about someone when you knew it wasn’t true and you were told in writing that it wasn’t true… It’s just unfortunate."
She continued, "I will never work on a show with her again."
Safe to say, a reunion — at least with all the cast — is not happening this season.
Stream Selling Sunset on Netflix now.