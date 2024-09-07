Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset 'Selling Sunset' Star Emma Hernan Cheekily Responds to Rumors She Had an Affair With a Married Man Alexa, play Morgan Wallen's "Lies, Lies, Lies." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 7 2024, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

At the start of Season 8 of Selling Sunset Mary Bonnet, nee Fitzgerald, claimed that Chelsea Lazkani was the biggest pot-stirrer at the O Group, but she definitely got that wrong. Nicole Young earned that title after starting a rumor regarding Emma Hernan and her love life on the Netflix reality series.

While half of the group was visiting Pioneertown, newbie Alanna Gold asked about everyone's relationship status. When it was said that Emma was single, Nicole did not hesitate to throw some shade. "Emma is single? I never know with her," Nicole said. "If she's single or dating someone... I heard about it from a source. I wish I didn't know. It involves Emma and that's all I wanna say." Sadly, that was not all she had to say.

Source: Netflix Nicole Young on 'Selling Sunset.'

Emma responds to Nicole Young's allegations she had an affair with a married man on Instagram.

Despite warnings from Amanza Smith to drop it, Nicole continued, adding, "It's just information that you know, could really affect families, marriages, Emma's reputation." Nicole also brought up this alleged affair during a conversation with Bre Tiesi during the Season 8 finale episode while discussing Chelsea Lazkani's divorce and the tension it caused between Bre and Emma.

Source: Netflix Amanza's reaction to Nicole's affair allegations on 'Selling Sunset.'

"I think it's real interesting for Emma in particular to comment on other people's marriage, and get involved in any of that because I've heard some gray things in terms of that," Nicole said. "I would be careful in her position because she's been involved with people she shouldn't have been." She continued, "I wouldn't trust Emma with my husband." She also agrees with Bre when she calls Emma a "husband snatcher"

As expected, Emma was blindsided by the rumors, since they were never brought to her attention during filming. In one Instagram post, she shared a photo from a scene with her on-screen BFFs Chelsea and Chrishell Stause, writing, "Thank you @morganwallen for coming up with the theme song for Selling Sunset Season 8." The song playing on the post? "Lies, Lies, Lies."

Additionally, Emma also shared a reel with Chrishell that read, "POV: When someone talks s--t about your non-confrontational bestie," clearly alluding to Nicole.

Chrishell also called out Nicole for starting rumors and claims she won't return to 'Selling Sunset' if Nicole is on the cast.

Proving she is the ultimate ride-or-die, Chrishell, who has her own issues with Nicole, instantly defended Emma against the affair rumors, writing on her Instagram, "Love these girls so much! The days of us being afraid of lies being told are over. We have receipts and voices." In an interview with Extra TV, Chrishell also made it very clear she will never film with Nicole again.

Source: Netflix Chrishell and Emma on 'Selling Sunset.'

“The only time she’s ever made headlines is trying to take down me and now Emma, so you know, she’s trying to do the same playbook she did before. It’s unfortunate that she was given the platform to do it again and Emma not be given the chance to defend herself, because as you will see now with the receipts that are coming out, it’s so blatantly untrue," Chrishell explained.