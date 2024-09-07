Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset There Is a Funeral on 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Full of Tears — and Of Course, Drama "He's the closest thing we'll ever have to a son," Jason said. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 7 2024, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Saying goodbye is never easy. Sadly, on Season 8 of Selling Sunset, Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet lost their dog, Niko on February 29, 2024. The duo, who previously dated, shared custody of the 18-year-old pup, who was previously listed on the Oppenheim Group website as Director of Pup-Lick Relations.

"Niko has been in my life for 18 years," Mary shared. "I got him when he was a puppy. He's basically been my little rock and he's been there licking my tears when I'm sad and celebrating all the joys and wins ... I don't really remember life without him."

So, what happened to Mary and Jason's dog?

During Season 8, Episode 8, Jason breaks the bad news to Mary about Niko's condition. "I took him in because he wasn't eating and so they checked his kidney levels and it was high," Jason explained. "So they're calling it end-stage kidney failure."

Jason went on to explain they only had days, maybe weeks with Niko. The duo broke down in tears and consoled each other while hugging and kissing Niko. "He's such a good dog... you were such a good brother to Zelda," Jason added. "He's the closest thing we'll ever have to a son."

Jason and Mary host a funeral for Niko, and reveal the matching tattoos they got using Niko's ashes.

The cast got together to celebrate Niko's life and brought their own dogs to the funeral. Everyone was serving in head-to-toe black fashions as Mary and Jason gave a touching speech.

"Thank you all for being here," Jason said. "Not only for me and Mary, but more importantly for Niko, because he had a great 18 years and a lot of that was because of you guys and all the fur babies that are here today. He lived a really vibrant and loving life."

Mary went on to add, "I got Niko 18 years ago and he's been the best decision, besides my son, that I've ever made. He was the best dog and he changed my life." Jason also shared a fun fact, and revealed he did the math, and estimated that he kissed Niko over 50,000 times in his life.

Additionally, Jason and Mary both got matching tattoos with Niko's name on their arms, using ink mixed with some of his ashes. When Jason shared the news earlier this year of Niko's passing he wrote, "If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. We miss you so much already, but you’re at peace now. We know you are still with us, just in a different form."

