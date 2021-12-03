Here's a Ranking of the 'Selling Sunset' Cast by Net Worth

Here's a Ranking of the 'Selling Sunset' Cast by Net WorthBy Stephanie Harper
Dec. 3 2021, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
For the hardworking individuals at L.A.'s Oppenheim Group, massive net worths are simply the norm. The real estate professionals close deals on million-dollar mansions and estates all the time.
Plus, they get to keep a percentage of every sale they make. Here’s a ranking of the Selling Sunset cast based on their current net worths, according to The Tab.
Maya Vander's net worth is $1 million.
After working with the Oppenheim Group for several years in Los Angeles, Maya Vander has accumulated a net worth of $1 million. The bulk of her money comes from her work in the real estate industry, and she’s also connected to another agency: Douglas Elliman.
Amanza Smith's net worth is $1 million.
Amanza Smith successfully transitioned from being a home interior designer and stager to being a full-on real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group. In her opinion, the job change was a total upgrade. These days, it looks like she has an estimated net worth of $1 million.
Mary Fitzgerald's net worth is $1 million.
Mary Fitzgerald has been with Oppenheim Group for a decade. In addition to houses in L.A., she's also known to have sold homes in New York City and London! Her marriage to Romaine Bonnet has been a huge storyline in Selling Sunset and she currently has a net worth of $1 million.
Davina Potratz's net worth is $2 million.
The first couple of Selling Sunset seasons weren’t all that great for Davina Potratz, who was embroiled in a lot of drama. In Season 4, though, she’s totally redeemed herself and become one of the more likable women in the office. As it stands today, she’s got a net worth of $2 million.
Christine Quinn's net worth is $2 million.
Although Christine Quinn is often considered the resident mean girl at the Oppenheim Group office, she knows what she’s doing when it comes to selling real estate. She’s even expanded her career as an author and social media influencer. She has a net worth of $3 million and it’s interesting to note that her super wealthy husband is also doing pretty well financially. Christian is estimated to have a net worth of around $20 million.
Heather Rae Young's net worth is $3 million.
With a well-deserved net worth of $3 million, Heather Rae Young is considered one of the most likable women on Selling Sunset. Prior to becoming a reality TV star and real estate agent, she modeled for Playboy Magazine, worked as a pilates instructor, and even landed a handful of minor acting roles. Her relationship with HGTV's Tarek El Moussa has been a huge storyline on Selling Sunset.
Emma Hernan's net worth is $3 million.
Emma Hernan is another beautiful blonde on Selling Sunset, and she has a net worth of $3 million. She considers herself to be a “self-made millionaire" since she started her own vegan food company in 2020. She began investing in stocks as a young teen with money she earned as a model and ice cream scooper. Emma has come a long way in the world of entrepreneurship and real estate.
Vanessa Villela's net worth is $5 million.
The reason Vanessa Villela has a current net worth of $5 million has a lot to do with her previous career as a soap opera actress. Her work life as a real estate agent with the Oppenheim Group is still pretty fresh. She starred in telenovelas for several years before realizing she wanted to pursue real estate in Los Angeles.
Chrishell Stause's net worth is $5 million.
One of the most successful real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group is easily Chrishell Stause. She entered the company after a noteworthy career as an actress in shows like All My Children and Days of Our Lives. Soap opera roles were once her bread and butter, but now she's dominating as one of the hardest-working real estate agents at the company with a net worth of $5 million.
Brett and Jason Oppenheim are worth $50 million each.
Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim are the wealthiest individuals at the Oppenheim Group, which isn’t surprising at all since they literally launched the company. Brett has parted ways to start his own brokerage, but both twins are highly qualified when it comes to real estate and law. Working with celebrity clients and keeping catty workplace disputes at bay is something they both know how to handle. Their massive net worths of $50 million each speak volumes about their accomplishments.