Here's a Ranking of the 'Selling Sunset' Cast by Net Worth

Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim are the wealthiest individuals at the Oppenheim Group, which isn’t surprising at all since they literally launched the company. Brett has parted ways to start his own brokerage, but both twins are highly qualified when it comes to real estate and law. Working with celebrity clients and keeping catty workplace disputes at bay is something they both know how to handle. Their massive net worths of $50 million each speak volumes about their accomplishments.