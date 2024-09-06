'Selling Sunset' Newbie Alanna Gold Takes the World by Storm With Her Husband

Season 8 of Netflix's wildly popular reality series Selling Sunset is finally here, and with it comes a new cast member! Introducing Alanna Gold, the latest member of the O Group, who's more than ready to build her own success in the world of luxury real estate.

As the season unfolds, fans are buzzing to know more about her life beyond the office. We know she owns a town (yes, you read that right), but what about her personal life? For starters, is Alanna married? Keep scrolling to learn all about her husband, Adam!

Source: Netflix

Who is 'Selling Sunset' newbie Alanna Gold's husband?

Alanna Gold and her husband, Adam Gold, have been happily married since May 15, 2022! The couple tied the knot in the town they own together, Pioneertown, at a charming venue called The Soundstage.

Since their wedding, Alanna and Adam have been traveling the world and enjoying many luxurious vacations together. Their gorgeous adventures recently took them to England in the summer of 2023 and Venice, Italy, in April 2024!

As detailed on his LinkedIn profile, Adam Gold graduated from the University of Southern California in 2004 with a degree in urban planning and real estate development. He also minored in business administration.

Adam currently works in the hospitality and events industry as the managing director of Living Room, a private members' club that caters to a large community with a "passion for music, art, film, fashion, and design." Founded in 2022, the club is slated to officially open in the fall of 2024, per its official website.

Before his current role, Adam worked as a marketing, branding, and partnership advisor at Woodridge Capital from July 2019 to September 2022. He previously held positions at Levy Restaurants, Red Bull, Landmark Retail Group, and Macerich.

Alanna and her husband, Adam, own a town in California.

During her debut season on Selling Sunset, Alanna shares with the O Group that she and Adam own the entire town of Pioneertown in the California desert. She even invites some of the cast members for a getaway there, and they all embrace the theme by donning Western attire.

Source: Netflix

Ahead of the season premiere, Alanna spoke with People and revealed that she and her husband's "deep connection to the desert" motivated their purchase of Pioneertown.

"We've always really loved it, and it was actually where we went for one of our first trips," Alanna explained. "We always knew we wanted to own a piece of property out there or be a part of the community somehow."

The duo also saw the opportunity to "save" Pioneertown and preserve its rich history: "It needed a lot of updates and things like that, and we really wanted to bring it back to life. So it was just this opportunity to really make it vibrant again," she added.

On the show, Alanna even tells the group that she and Adam plan to keep Pioneertown for the foreseeable future. She reiterates this sentiment in her interview with People, stating that they have no intention of putting it up for sale anytime soon.