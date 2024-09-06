Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset 'Selling Sunset' Star Nicole Young Alleges Emma Hernan Had an Affair with a Married Man "I wouldn't trust Emma with my husband," Nicole says on 'Selling Sunset.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 6 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Season 8 of Netflix's hit reality series Selling Sunset cranks the drama up to 11, with vicious accusations flying everywhere! One of the most talked-about topics this season is whether Emma Hernan might not be as innocent as she appears.

Throughout the season, Nicole Young stirs things up, suggesting she's heard rumors about Emma possibly being involved with a married man. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on all the juicy details and find out how Emma has responded to these claims!

'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan has been accused of having an affair with a married man.

During the trip to Pioneertown in Episode 5, Nicole starts dropping hints about Emma that could seriously damage her reputation and possibly affect someone else's family. Though she keeps it vague at first, Nicole begins to open up a bit more in the following episode.

When newbie Alanna Gold asks about Nicole's cryptic comments, Nicole describes it as a "touchy subject." She explains it's a personal matter that she's heard about multiple times over the years, potentially involving families and marriages.

Alanna suggests that Nicole should confront Emma directly to prevent the rumors from escalating, but Nicole dismisses this idea. She tells Alanna that in her past experiences, addressing such issues head-on hasn't always gone well.

By Episode 10, Nicole reveals more tea! In a confessional, she says that she heard from a "reliable source" Emma might have been involved with a married man. She adds that she finds it "hypocritical" for Emma to be supportive of Chelsea, who discovered her husband's infidelity earlier in the season, and "act so righteous about it."

"There are certain situations where, you know, it's hard to keep a secret," Nicole tells the cameras. "There's certain people you shouldn't be romantically involved with, particularly if certain people have, I don't know, certain jewelry on certain parts of their fingers. And you're not part of that union, probably shouldn't be involved with them."

In the Season 8 finale, Nicole continues discussing the allegations with Bre Tiesi, noting that it’s particularly intriguing that Emma comments on other people's marriages given the rumors she's heard. "I wouldn't trust Emma with my husband," Nicole tells the single mom, who then labels her former best friend Emma a "husband-snatcher."

Chrishell and Chelsea defended Emma against the cheating rumors.

Ahead of the Season 8 premiere, Chrishell Stause and Chelsea hit back at Nicole's harsh comments, condemning her for spreading what they called a "disgusting lie" about Emma. On August 31, Chrishell took to her Instagram Story, expressing her outrage over the vile cheating rumors. The real estate agent-turned-reality TV star was so angry that she joked someone should take her phone away.

"Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??" Chrishell fumed. "Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging."

The former All My Children star also added a poll to her post titled "Get Nicole Off My Screen Button," with the options "Yes!" and "HELL YES!!" Chrishell also vowed to never work with Nicole again, stating, "I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued.”

She continued, "Disclaimer when you watch: Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE." Chrishell also called out the production, calling them "disgusting" for blindsiding Emma with this storyline. She argued they should have let Emma defend herself with the truth rather than allowing the situation to unfold publicly without her prior knowledge.

Chelsea soon entered the mix, calling Nicole a "diabolical piece of [trash]" for starting the rumor about Emma. She then also called out the producers, asking, "Where is your moral ground and integrity?? Spreading lies for views is so damaging."

On Sunday, September 1, Chrishell, Chelsea, and Emma each took to Instagram to show their support for one another. Chrishell posted three photos of the trio with the caption, "Love these girls so much! The days of us being afraid of lies being told are over. We have receipts and voices."