Does Emma Hernan Own a Private Jet? All About the 'Selling Sunset' Star's Sky High Luxury By Emma Saletta Nov. 5 2023, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

On Season 7 of the Netflix reality luxury real estate show, most all of the women of Selling Sunset have the pleasure of flying on a private jet to Cabo San Lucas to see a beautiful home owned by The Oppenheim Group. The agents enjoy the jet all thanks to Emma Hernan, but people are questioning if the plane is actually all hers.

Reddit dissected the notion, with one person hilariously saying, "I was just shocked — like go girl, sell those empanadas. Sell those houses!" So, how many Reddit users actually believe the jet is hers — and what is the real story? Find out below.

Reddit users do not believe Emma owns the private jet featured in 'Selling Sunset'.

As fans see in the episode, the women are treated to the private jet like it is Emma's own plane, and Chrishell Stause even admits that Emma powering up the private jet to travel is "a huge bonus." But, social media has spoken, and people do not believe that the plane is Emma's but instead, a charter.

"She is probably part of a private jet program," commented one user. "You can get a membership to regularly charter private jets at reduced rates." Another Redditor who responded to the post doesn't even believe that Emma paid for the plane that was used in the show.

"No, it’s clearly a charter. Also, L.A. to Cabo via private jet charter is probably only $10,000-$20,000 one way for so few people, so the money is not that absurd. I don’t think Emma paid for it honestly," the fan opined. "It’s not her own private jet," one person responded. "She charters them through a fairly reasonably priced company called Wheels Up.”

Emma goes along with the notion that the private jet is hers.

The many Selling Sunset fans who have opinions on Emma's plane seemingly agree that the plane is from a charter company. Wheels Up, the company mentioned on Reddit, offers private jets to individuals, families, and businesses who wish to travel anywhere in the world, including Cabo.

People who become core members of the company can book a flight just 48 hours in advance, and are able to use a flight share option as well. Big name celebrities from Nick Jonas to Serena Williams — and even the Kardashians — have been know to use Wheels Up in the past.