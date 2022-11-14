Nick Jonas Has Dated Plenty of Famous Women Over the Years

During the premiere of her TLC reality show The Culpo Sisters, Olivia revealed the impact Nick had on her life and the toll that their split took on her.

"I did date Nick, and that was a very formative experience for me." She stated, adding, "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity."