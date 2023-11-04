Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset 'Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Makes a Surprising Claim About Actor Michael B. Jordan Bre Tiesi, star of 'Selling Sunset', revealed she got intimate with actor Michael B. Jordan. What exactly did she say about them? Details ahead. By Je'Kayla Crawford Nov. 4 2023, Published 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi reveals in Season 7 that she slept with actor Michael B. Jordan.

Bre is in an open relationship with actor Nick Cannon and they have one child together.

The reality TV star was in a short marriage with Johnny Manziel.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Bre Tiesi's impressive real estate career is being spotlighted in Selling Sunset — especially since she's one of the youngest members of the cast — her dating life always seems to be front and center.

Case in point, in the seventh season of the show, the reality TV star reveals on-screen that she slept with a very famous celebrity. And she actually named him, too. Read on for the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Bre Tiesi from 'Selling Sunset' says that she slept with Michael B. Jordan.

Source: Netflix

In Season 7, Bre reveals to her co-stars Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, and Chrishell Stause that she slept with Michael B. Jordan. She does not elaborate on if it was a mere hookup or if they had a brief relationship with each other.

Article continues below advertisement

For those who aren't familiar with him, Michael B. Jordan is an A-list actor, mostly known for his roles in the Black Panther and Creed film franchises.

It's unclear when she and Michael got together. From the end of 2020 through the middle of 2022, he was in a public relationship with Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey. Meanwhile, he has never posted any photos of Bre on his social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Bre Tiesi always makes headlines with Nick Cannon.

One man that fans constantly see the real estate maven with via her social media is the father of her son, Legendary Love Cannon: Wild N Out's Nick Cannon. The two have never married and have an open relationship together.

Article continues below advertisement

"He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here. So, it's not a set schedule, we don't have to plan things, but he's very present and he's at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So, I'm very happy," Bre explained to Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to their son Legendary, Nick has an additional 11 children whom he shares with several different women, including "All I Want For Christmas" singer Mariah Carey. Nick has yet to appear on Selling Sunset.

Article continues below advertisement

Bre Tiesi has been married before, but it did not end well.

Source: Netflix

Before having a child with Nick Cannon, Bre was in a public relationship with football star Johnny Manziel, who is known for playing at Texas A&M as well as a brief NFL career. The two got married in 2018 and ultimately got divorced in 2021.