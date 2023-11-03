Home > Television > Reality TV Amanza Smith's Biological Father Wasn't a Part of Her Childhood, But They've Since Reconnected 'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith had a dark childhood raised by her mom and stepdad. Read on for her relationships with them as well as her bio dad. By Kelly Corbett Nov. 3 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @amanzasmith

Content warning: This article covers topics of sexual assault. The Gist: Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith had a traumatic childhood.

star Amanza Smith had a traumatic childhood. Although she is half-Black, she was raised by her white mother and stepfather.

Her stepfather and his father were both pedophiles.

While Amanza's biological father wasn't around as a kid, he is now a part of her and her children's lives

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith is an amazing mother and always goes the extra mile so her two kids Noah and Braker can have the best childhood. And that’s likely because she knows what it’s like to grow up in a home where she couldn’t just be a kid and had to put on a strong face at a very young age. Who are Amanza’s parents? Keep scrolling to find out.

Who are Amanza’s parents?

Amanza was raised by her mom and stepdad, whose names are both unknown. During Season 7, Amanza grabbed drinks with castmate Chelsea Lazkani and opened up about her traumatic childhood. Amanza, who is half Black, explains that her mom and stepdad were both white, so she was the only Black person in the house. She then shares an incredibly disturbing detail about her stepdad.

“My stepdad and stepdad’s father are pedophiles. I don’t remember exact timelines,” she explains but recalls being sexually abused by her stepgrandfather and stepdad between the ages of three to 11. “Simultaneously in my house, my mom was very mentally abusive so there was no safe space," she says revealing that she never told her mom what was happening because she didn't want her to get rid of him. "Sadly, and this sounds so f—-- up but in the house, he was sometimes a better parent," Amanza says.

Source: Instagram / @amanzasmith 'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith as a baby with her mom

She further explains that she’s so strong because “the people who were supposed to be protecting me didn’t,” and as a result, she's had to put up a strong face in order to survive.

Although Amanza feels wronged by her mom, she does seem to still have some love in her heart for her. The Oppenheim Group agent has shared photos of her mom on Instagram (see above). There are no known details about her stepdad and stepgrandfather. Furthermore, her guardians as a child were her mom and stepdad, Amanza also credits her best friend's parents, PR and Shirley, with raising her.

Amanza has since reconnected with her biological father, who she calls, Papa Sly.

Amanza's biological father wasn't around during her childhood, but she has since formed a relationship with him now that she has kids. His exact name is unknown, but she refers to him as Papa Sly.

Source: Instagram / amanzasmith Amanza Smith and her biological father, Papa Sly

Part of the reason she decided to reach out to her biological father is because she hadn't really been in touch with her Black side growing up. "Reconnecting with my father has been cool, so I can show my children why I’m like the way I am and be proud of their Black side," she previously told Mixed Messages in 2020.