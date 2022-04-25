When Amanza isn't hard at work at the Oppenheim Group office, she can be found caring for her daughter Noah, who was born in 2009, and son Braker, who was born in 2011. She gave birth to both children with former NFL player Ralph Brown. While they got married in 2010, they sadly called it quits in 2012.

Post-divorce, the Selling Sunset star told Entertainment Tonight that it was important for her that Noah and Braker continue to spend equal time with both parents.