'Selling Sunset' Newbie Chelsea Lazkani Has a "Great Relationship" With Christine Quinn
Mar. 24 2022, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
It’s official! On April 22, Season 5 of Selling Sunset will drop on Netflix. This new installment will not only feature Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's short-lived romance, but there will also be a new face in office: Chelsea Lazkani. The Nigerian-British beauty is the O Group's newest real estate agent.
"The secret is OUT," she wrote on Instagram on March 22, alongside a promotional photo for Selling Sunset Season 5. "I’m beyond thrilled to announce that I have joined the cast of Netflix's Selling Sunset! So grateful for everyone involved, the list is long, and you know who you are. The laughs, the lux, the drama, it’s all there in Season 5 and I can’t wait for you all to see it."
So, what’s the scoop on Chelsea? In other words, who is she and will she stir up drama?
Chelsea Lazkani previously worked for Josh Flagg's Rodeo Realty.
Per her LinkedIn page, Chelsea joined the Oppenheim Group in July 2021. However, this isn’t her first real estate gig — or should we say rodeo. Previously, she worked as an agent at Rodeo Realty for over two and a half years. If you watch Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, you're probably already familiar with that office, which used to employ Josh Flagg.
That said, she's here to work. As stated in her bio on the Oppenheim Group website, she successfully oversaw more than $10 million in sales during her first year at Rodeo.
Chelsea Lazkani and her husband, Jeff, have two kids together.
If you scroll through Chelsea's Instagram, you'll notice that she has been happily married since 2017 to her husband, Jeff Lazkani. (For all you weirdos, we deeply regret to inform you that his Instagram is private).
But per his LinkedIn, we can see that Jeff is the managing partner at Icon Media Direct in L.A. While he may not be in the real estate biz like his boo, he's been at his current company for more than 15 years and seems to have accumulated a lot of connections — which is great for helping Chelsea snag clients.
Beyond what they do for work, Chelsea and Jeff are the parents to son Maddox Ali Lavon, who was born in January 2019, and daughter Melia Man, who was born in November 2020.
Chelsea Lazkani has become fast friends with Christine, Emma, and Chrishell.
Leading up her to Netflix debut, Chelsea Lazkani spoke with People about her relationship with her new co-workers. Get this: Chelsea is getting along with everybody — and yes, we mean everybody!
"I just adore Christine. We have such a great relationship," she said of the new mom. And she had some kind words to share about some of the other ladies, too.
"Emma and I have a very special connection. I think the world of Chrishell," she continued, adding that she really has "a budding relationship with all the girls."
What's more, she said she's trying to avoid getting involved with any of the drama seen in past seasons. "I'm like a lone soldier. I ebb and flow, and I don't really move at those vibrations," she explained. "I understand they may have had drama, but I am here to form my own unique relationships."