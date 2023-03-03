Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: MGM 'Creed III' Continues the 'Rocky' Saga, but Does It Tease Any Future Sequels? By Joseph Allen Mar. 3 2023, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Creed III. Decades before anyone had even heard of a cinematic universe, Rocky films were already dominating the box office. Now, as Creed III hits theaters, it's doing so against the backdrop of a landscape dominated by movies that feel the need to tee up the next installment in a post-credits scene. As a result, many are wondering whether Creed III has any sort of post-credits stinger to tease the future of the franchise.

Does 'Creed III' have a post-credits scene?

Creed III does not have a post-credits or mid-credits scene, which means that as soon as the credits start rolling, there are no more scenes. The movie just ends, leaving fans to wonder whether we'll ever see more from Adonis Creed. The movie could work as a fairly definitive end to the character's story.

After proving himself worthy of his father's legacy in the first movie, by Creed III, Adonis seems to have worked out many of his own demons and proven himself to be one of the greatest fighters the world's ever seen all on his own. There may not be much more for him to accomplish inside the ring, but that never stopped the Rocky franchise before.

Of course, whether there's a Creed 4 will likely depend in part on how well Creed III performs in theaters. The movie, which sees Adonis come out of retirement to fight a former friend, has received largely positive reviews, and seems to be an indication that there are plenty, at least among critics, who would be down to see more Creed films, especially if Michael B. Jordan continues directing them.

'Creed III' does hint at where the series could go.

Given that the third Creed movie already features Adonis coming out of retirement, it seems we could be nearing the end of our time focused on him inside the ring. If that's the case, that doesn't necessarily mean that the Creed franchise has to die. Instead, it could simply evolve into a story of Adonis working as a mentor, perhaps to his own daughter Amara, who has a fairly prominent role in this third installment.

Amara has her own interest in fighting, and while it's not the main throughline of this movie, Adonis does spend some time teaching her the basics of boxing. If the Creed franchise comes back at some point, it could be with Amara starting her career in the ring, and Adonis looking on as a coach, similar to the way Rocky evolved into that role for Adonis.