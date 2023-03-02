Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: MGM Where to Stream 'Creed III' Starring Michael B. Jordan — Get Ready! By Katherine Stinson Mar. 1 2023, Published 11:01 p.m. ET

Michael B. Jordan is back in theaters once again, and this time, it's personal. Well, for his character Adonis Creed anyway. In addition to starring in Creed III, Michael also directed the film, which is set to premiere in theaters everywhere on March 3, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

OK, we might be a bit impatient — we're already wondering about the official date for the Creed III streaming release! So, will Creed III be available to stream on a major platform simultaneously with its release in theaters? If not, when and where will Creed III be released on streaming? Here's what we know.

Source: MGM

Article continues below advertisement

When is the 'Creed III' streaming release date?

Gone are the days where films were available to stream the day they also hit theaters — in other words, we won't be able to stream Creed III just yet. As of March 1, 2023, MGM has yet to release an official date for the Creed III streaming release date.

However, what we can pretty much confirm (without an official confirmation, technically) is that when Creed III is released for our streaming pleasure, it will likely be on Prime Video. Why, you ask? Well, back in 2022, Amazon actually acquired MGM Studios for the hefty price of $8.5 billion dollars, per a report from Variety. So it really wouldn't make sense for an MGM Studios film to go to a different streaming platform that isn't owned by the company that bought it last year, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Wait, wait, is that Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III' too?

It's the most unexpected, yet epic Marvel crossover film of the year! (Sorry Guardians of the Galaxy 3!) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors does in fact play a huge role in Creed III opposite Michael. It's glaringly obvious from the Creed III trailers that Jonathan's character, Damian Anderson, and Creed go way, way back.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Damian is clearly harboring a huge grudge against Creed after he was sent to prison for years (for reasons undisclosed in the official trailers.) Damian accuses Creed of basically living the life that he was supposed to enjoy, and now that he's out of jail, he's ready to take it all back for himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Although there's no official release date yet for Creed III streaming-wise, more than likely the film will be available to stream on Prime Video around 45 days after its release in theaters. Per the official IMDb page for Creed III, the film is 1 hour and 56 minutes long.