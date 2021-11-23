The Weeknd and HBO Team up for Music Industry Drama Series 'The Idol'By Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 23 2021, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name, The Weeknd, has a reputation as a committed and visionary performer. Each time he enters a new era, the musician develops an outlandish persona and offers music videos that produce a cinematic event for all. The Weeknd's storytelling abilities are incredible, and it's only fair that he takes his gifted talents to the next level.
Not only that, the Canadian-born artist co-created the new series with Euphoria's Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim, "a former nightlife entrepreneur-turned-writer who is also The Weeknd’s producing partner."
If you are just as eager as we are for The Weeknd's small-screen project, then you have come to the right place because we have all the details you are desperately seeking. Keep reading to learn about the show's release date, cast, and plot!
'The Idol' has yet to confirm a release date.
We know — we're disappointed too. But, what did we expect? The Idol was announced less than a year ago, so it's still in the early stages of development. However, Deadline published massive news about the show on Nov. 22: HBO officially greenlit the show and gave it a series order!
The Idol will consist of six episodes total, and actress/director Amy Seimetz (Atlanta, The Girlfriend Experience) will direct all six parts. Additionally, Joseph Epstein (Health and Wellness) will act as the showrunner and will work as a writer on the drama.
"When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before," said HBO programming executive VP, Francesca Orsi. "Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality."
What is 'The Idol' about?
In development since mid-2021, The Idol takes place against the backdrop of the music scene in Los Angeles. The story focuses on a self-help guru and leader of a contemporary cult who develops a complex romance with a rising pop icon.
Details on most of the roles remain unknown, but the entire cast has officially been announced.
Who is starring in 'The Idol'?
As previously stated, the "Blinding Lights" singer is starring in the series. In late Sept. 2021, Deadline reported that Lily-Rose Depp (The King, Voyagers) would star in The Idol alongside The Weeknd. Since then, many believe that Lily is portraying the up-and-coming female pop star, and that The Weeknd is playing the cult leader.
When HBO gave the show a series order, they also revealed the rest of the cast members. Per Deadline, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket) and singer Troye Sivan (Spud, Boy Erased) joined the project as series regulars. Recurring actors include Anne Heche, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, and Nico Hiraga.