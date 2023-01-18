Home > Viral News > Influencers > Lori Harvey Source: Getty Images Social Media Users Think That Michael B. Jordan Two-Timed Lori Harvey By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 18 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Model and socialite Lori Harvey continues to impress the masses with her super-attractive roster of boyfriends. Over the years, Lori has been linked to actors, rappers, singers, and athletes. However, her most talked about relationship is her time with the actor and People Magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Lori is happily in a new relationship with actor Damson Idris, social media has been buzzing about the Creed actor possibly stepping out on Lori. Naturally, the rumors are huge since Lori has been labeled a certified maneater. But, it appears that her “on to the next” mentality proves to be understandable if the rumors are true. So, did Michael B. Jordan cheat on Lori Harvey? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Did Michael B. Jordan cheat on Lori Harvey?

In the words of Jay-Z, it appears that Michael possibly let the baddest girl go away like Eric Benet. Lori has been notorious for not discussing her dating life and pretty much being a pretty face that leaves the world to speculate. However, in an August 2022 interview with Teyana Taylor on behalf of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt podcast, it appears that Lori alluded to Michael emotionally cheating on her.

Article continues below advertisement

“If you’re too close to your exes, that’s a red flag,” Lori told Teyana Taylor. Lori continued, “I’m very much in a space where I’m not doing anything that’s going to compromise my peace and happiness. So I think just taking control, and making sure you maintain your power, and don’t give your power away to anybody, that I think is the true key to being happy in or out of a relationship.

Keep in mind, Lori’s interview with Teyana follows rumors that surfaced in June 2022 about Michael emotionally cheating on her with an ex-girlfriend. In a blind item submitted to gossip site Deuxmoi, a source shared that while many people accused Michael and Lori of being in a PR relationship, the romance was real. However, he did cheat on her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

“It was a real relationship but he's been talking to other women throughout,” the source shared via AceShowbiz. “No physical cheating, more like emotional cheating." The source continued, "He spoke to one woman, in particular, the first half of last year. She lives abroad but they spoke and FaceTimed daily. They were obsessed with each other and making plans for the future, but it fizzled."

Article continues below advertisement

Do people realise that Michael Jordan & Future cheated on Lori Harvey and that’s why she left them? MJ cheated on her with a YT woman too.



Or y’all will just run with the narrative that she serves these men breakfast? — Queen_bibi (@_Queen_bibi_) January 17, 2023

Interestingly, a tipster revealed that Michael allegedly tried to shoot his shot with the tipster’s friend via DM months ago, which is around the time the couple was still together. So, if you pair Lori’s statements with Teyana along with information from sources saying that Michael stepped out, it appears that Lori confirmed the news.

Article continues below advertisement

Men so funny cause what if Michael cheated on Lori, y’all be ready to crucify women character I swear 😂! — Rave (@Craveravex2) June 6, 2022

Michael B. Jordan has been mum about his breakup with Lori Harvey.

Despite the internet buzzing about Michael and Lori’s failed romance, the 35 year old has remained tight-lipped about the demise of their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

History shows that Michael has always been pretty private about his romances until Lori came along. So, the fact that he is now mum given that the romance is no more is on brand.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Truth be told, we can assume that Michael will never address the cheating rumors. After all, he's taking steps to move on himself. DailyMail reports that Michael is currently seeing 26-year-old British model Amber Jepsen. So, copping or denying cheating rumors can likely put a strain on the new relationship he’s building.