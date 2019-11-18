Bristol Palin Is Dating a Former Texas A&M Quarterback

Bristol Palin went Instagram official with her new beau. This is the Teen Mom OG alum's first serious relationship since her messy divorce from U.S. Marine Dakota Meyer in the summer of 2018. They were together for two years and welcomed two children, Atlee Bay, and Sailor Grace. How will the newcomer fit into the family? What's there to know about Bristol Palin's boyfriend?

The Teen Mom OG star was vehemently opposed to dating for a long time. Her divorce from Dakota didn't exactly end on the best of terms, and Bristol didn't go sparing on the juicy details when it came to giving interviews. "I don’t want to date ever!" she told ET! Online in October 2018. She also shared a personal anecdote with the news outlet, describing at length her sisters' ardent attempts at trying to fix her up with a new man.

"Hell to the nah!" she summarized her feelings about the whole project, and about the idea of dating a born and bred Texan in particular. One year has passed since then, and Bristol appears to have taken a 180-degree turn. Not only did she return to the game, but she chose Tyler-born, Austin-based medical sales representative, Janson Moore, as her new partner.

Bristol Palin and her new boyfriend look positively adorable. It's unknown how the Teen Mom OG star and mother-of-three met the former Texas A&M quarterback, or how long they have been dating for. What we do know is that the two are practically radiating with joy and happiness in the first photo shared on social media.

While Bristol opted for a simple, refined caption in her post (a heart-eyed emoji), Janson took a more slick and sophisticated, chivalrous approach, swapping the caption for a casual reference to the Bible. "James 1:17," he wrote, citing the New Testament. "Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning," holds the Biblical passage Janson alluded to.

To decrypt what's at stake: Janson compared her new girlfriend to a gift from God. Let's face it, that's pretty adorable. The duo's synchronized posts garnered a wealth of frantic responses in no time, garnering loud applause from Lindsie Chrisley, Sarah Palin, and others. "Okeyyyyy!" went Lindsie's response. "Okeyyyy!" echoed Bristol's mom and former Alaska Governor. "He called you a good and perfect gift from God. I am not Christian but I respect a man who sees value in a good woman," wrote someone else.

What else do we know about Bristol's new boyfriend? The devoted Christian spends a considerable chunk of his free time in nature. He has a particular knack for sailing, extreme sports and hunting, and shares heartwarming photos of his adorable dog, Remington on a regular basis. He also enjoys fishing, long walks in the prairie, and skiing.

While his sartorial choices are deserving of every bit of praise — he understands the inestimable value of a crisp, unbuttoned Ralph Lauren shirt — it is his dog that we can't take our eyes off. Remington is a star in the making.