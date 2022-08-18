'Selling Sunset' Newbie Nicole Young Officiated Co-Star Mary Fitzgerald's Wedding

Netflix's Selling Sunset is all about the professional and personal relationships at a top Los Angeles real estate brokerage, and many of the stars have long-standing histories with one another — which makes the drama all the more compelling.

Throughout the reality show's five-season run, agents like Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, and Vanessa Villela have joined the group, but the main cast has largely remained the same each year.