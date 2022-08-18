'Selling Sunset' Newbie Nicole Young Officiated Co-Star Mary Fitzgerald's Wedding
Netflix's Selling Sunset is all about the professional and personal relationships at a top Los Angeles real estate brokerage, and many of the stars have long-standing histories with one another — which makes the drama all the more compelling.
Throughout the reality show's five-season run, agents like Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, and Vanessa Villela have joined the group, but the main cast has largely remained the same each year.
However, the cast line-up will look a bit different when the Netflix original ultimately returns for Season 6. On Aug. 17, a source confirmed to several outlets that original star Christine Quinn would not be returning to the show. Miami-based agent Maya Vander also will not be coming back in a full-time capacity.
While Maya and Christine's absences will likely leave some kind of void in the group, Netflix has already confirmed that two Oppenheim Group agents will be joining the cast for the first time in Season 6.
Model-turned-agent Bre Tiesi, who recently made headlines when she welcomed her first child with Nick Cannon (their son together is his eighth child), is one of the new Selling Sunset personalities.
The other is Nicole Young, who may be new to the program, but who isn't new to the brokerage.
The longtime Oppenheim Group agent has been friends with Selling Sunset O.G. Mary Fitzgerald for years, and she said that she was actually supposed to be on the show in Season 1.
Before fans formally meet Nicole on Season 6, we've gathered up everything that you may want to know about the California-based agent — from her marriage to husband Brandon Young, to her history with the brokerage, to her connection to a few of the longtime stars.
Who is Nicole Young? The agent is joining 'Selling Sunset' for Seasons 6 and 7.
The new Netflix star hails from Minnesota, but she moved to the City of Angels in 2007. After spending time working as a Marketing Consultant, Nicole decided to focus her full-time attention to real estate.
According to Deadline, Nicole has long been a top-performing seller at the brokerage — and she's done over $100 million in sales. Though she's joining Selling Sunset as an official cast member in Season 6, Nicole has technically appeared on the program before.
The agent served as the officiant during Mary Fitzgerald's 2019 wedding to Romain Bonnet. The couple wed in front of the cameras on the Season 2 finale (though they had actually legally tied the knot earlier).
Nicole also attended Christine's baby shower in 2021, and she went to the birthday party for Mary and Jason Oppenheim's dogs, Niko and Zelda. Both events were featured on Season 5 of Selling Sunset.
When her role on the series was announced in early August 2022, Nicole shared that she was actually originally supposed to appear on the first season of the Netflix show.
"Originally, I was a part of the main cast. Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn't ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I'm very protective of — to the entire world," she told People.
Fast-forward three years and five seasons later, Nicole is now up to the task of putting her life and her real estate transactions on display.
The Oppenheim Group agent is married — meet her husband, Brandon Young.
Outside of her career and her friendships with the Selling Sunset cast, Nicole is married to to Brandon Young. The couple wed on April 22, 2017, and they share two dogs together.
Brandon's Instagram profile is set to private, so not much else is publicly known about him at this time. He is, however, a fixture on his wife's feed.
Before Nicole joins the cast on a full-time basis, you can catch up on the first five seasons of Selling Sunset on Netflix.