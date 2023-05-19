Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Source: Getty/Instagram/@itsnicoleyoung 'Selling Sunset' Love Fest — Here's the Truth About Jason and Nicole's Relationship! Nicole Young may be new to the cast of 'Selling Sunset,' but she is no stranger to Jason Oppenheim. Here's what we know about their relationship. By D.M. May 19 2023, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

In addition to being one of the owners of the Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim has proven to be quite the lady’s man. The reality star, who runs the luxury real estate business with his brother Brett, makes no secret of his ever-evolving love life. From Nicole Young to Chrishell Stause, Jason has dated several members of the Selling Sunset cast. Now, Jason is an honest man after finding love in 2022.

Jason is dating model Marie-Lou Nürk, whom he met while on vacation in Greece. However, long before Jason settled down with Marie-Lou, and prior to his romp with Chrishell, he dated Nicole Young. But the truth about their relationship wasn't made public until years after it ended. Here's what we know.

Jason Oppenheim and Nicole Young were in a relationship before ‘Selling Sunset’ began!

Nicole is one of the newest cast members on Selling Sunset, having joined the show in Season 6 alongside Bre Tiesi. And while she may be new to the reality series, Nicole has been a part of the Oppenheim Group since the beginning. According to Nicole, she has produced more than $100 million in sales since joining the brokerage. Nicole also revealed that she was one of Jason’s early love interests.

During a conversation with the group, Chrishell asks her castmates to “raise your hand if you ever dated Jason,” and Nicole proudly obliged. “I dated Jason 13 or 14 years ago. I’m also the OG. Original Girlfriend,” Nicole exclaims in the Season premiere. While shocking, the revelation may not be much of a surprise to fans of the popular show. Jason has seemingly maintained a healthy relationship with many of his ex-girlfriends.

Following his split from Chrishell, Jason revealed that the two quickly rekindled their platonic relationship. “Chrishell and I started off close friends before we were together, and we're back, we're in a great place,” he told E! News. He explained that the two were happy with their current relationship and were in a good place despite their separation. Jason even partnered with co-star Emma Hernan, to throw Chrishell a surprise party.

Similarly, Mary Fitzgerald and Jason — who dated before the start of Selling Sunset — have also maintained a friendship. Mary previously gushed over Jason and Marie-Lou, telling People that she had “never seen him happier.”

Jason and Marie-Lou are in a committed relationship.

In February, Jason and Marie-Lou took their relationship to the next level and started living together. Marie-Lou opened up about her relationship with Jason during an interview with People and discussed the steps the two take to make their relationship work.

