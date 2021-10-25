Brett Oppenheim's Girlfriend Has Never Posted a Photo With Him on Instagram

Brett Oppenheim is currently dating Tina Louise. The real estate mogul went Instagram official with Tina in April 2021. According to her Instagram bio ( @tinalouise ), she leads a vegan lifestyle and is currently the co-owner of a plant-based Mexican food restaurant called Sugar Taco .

Tina is very into fitness. The 34-year-old has shared a number of photos of herself at the gym and also reps supplement brand 1st Phorm in many of her posts. Despite being very active on Instagram, Tina Louise appears to have never shared any photos showcasing her beau, Brett Oppenheim. However, she has shared a few snaps with the ladies of Selling Sunset.

According to Inked , Tina is also a model. Born in Australia, she started her modeling career when she was 21 years old after a photographer snapped photos of her that would eventually land on the cover of Maxim Australia.

"Shortly after that, in 2007, I won Australia's hottest bikini model. After that I kinda blew up, featured on every magazine cover and swimsuit calendar in Australia, not to mention a few international ones also. I was interviewed on television for being Australia's most downloaded model," she explained.

Tina noted that she first visited the U.S. when she was 26 years old and would end up moving there a few years later.