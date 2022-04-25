What's Brett Oppenheim's Net Worth? DetailsBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 25 2022, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
When it comes to Selling Sunset, the Oppenheim Group office happens to be the backdrop to all the drama between the cast members of the show. The Oppenheim Group is currently thriving because of Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim’s hard work. Jason has received a lot of media coverage over the past few months because of his whirlwind romance with Chrishell Stause.
They are no longer together, but the world has a lot of opinions about the rise and fall of their romance. What about Brett though? He's an extremely important figure in the office –– and the world of real estate. Here’s what everyone should know about his current net worth as well as a few other interesting details.
What is Brett Oppenheim’s net worth?
There’s a lot to be said about Brett's impressive financial status in 2022. According to SportsKeeda, he has an estimated net worth of $50 million. The real estate broker attended UC Berkeley and UCLA's School of Law.
According to the official Oppenheim website, he’s one of Los Angeles‘s highest producing agents and has represented some of the most gorgeous and iconic properties in the area. He’s brokered countless record-breaking sales and gained global recognition for his talent. Starring on a hit Netflix show like Selling Sunset has also been pivotal to his career because he now has a widely recognized face and name.
Here’s what else fans should know about Brett Oppenheim.
Knowing that Brett has an impressive net worth of $50 million says a lot about his career so far. It’s also interesting to note that he’s visited over 75 countries throughout his life. Laying eyes on buildings, infrastructure, and architecture in different places is probably extremely helpful for him in the world of real estate development.
It’s also possible to book Brett for speaking engagements for anyone interested in learning real estate investment strategies from the best. He offers masterclasses that should help you “secure your future, become your own boss, and thrive in your career in real estate” according to his personal website. Brett has over 629,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares photos of his vacations, promotional pics for Selling Sunset, and shots with his gorgeous ex-girlfriend.
For those who are interested in Brett's love life, he was totally off the market for eight months! According to The Tab, he was in a relationship with a beautiful vegan model named Tina Louise. She’s even more famous on Instagram than Brett with over 2.6 million followers. The tattooed blonde lives her best life traveling to exotic locations, posing in bikinis, and encouraging her followers to stay active. She's also the co-owner of several food and beverage brands.
The relationship fell apart, Tina told TMZ, after she watched the demise of Jason and Chrishell’s love story unfold in public. It caused her to question her future with Brett, and they realized they weren’t exactly on the same page about everything.
Regardless of Brett's relationship status, one thing we know about him is clear. He knows what he’s doing when it comes to his finances and maintaining his net worth.