It took five seasons, folks, but we're finally meeting the parents — or rather, a parent. Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s mother, Deborah, makes an appearance during Selling Sunset Season 5 and she's everything we would expect of Mama Oppenheim and then some.

In Episode 7, she's seen getting an early meal with Jason. She dons a colorful blouse and beaded necklace. As they sip on their morning champagne, they make small talk, and we learn that she's both a beauty and a beast.

“Monday was deadlift day,” she said, revealing that she lifted 195 pounds at the gym. Jason, feeling a tad inferior to his superior, credits her for lifting more than she does.