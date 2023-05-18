Home > Television Source: Instagram/@itsnicoleyoung Who Is Nicole Young On 'Selling Sunset?' Here's What We Know! Nicole Young is joining 'Selling Sunset' for Season 6. Here's everything we know about the real estate agent who has been a part of The Oppenheim Group for years. By D.M. May 17 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Season 6 of Selling Sunset will see a new face join the already rambunctious crew at The Oppenheim Group. The hit Netflix show, which first premiered in 2019, follows the personal and professional dealings of real estate agents as they attempt to sell homes in the Los Angeles area. Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Christine Quinn have been a part of the show since its inception and will return for the new season, along with newcomer Nicole Young.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole opened up about her newfound fame during an interview with People and explained that it feels “surreal.” “It's felt like something that has been coming for so long that it almost feels a bit surreal that it's just a couple of days away,” Nicole said, ahead of the Season 6 premiere. “So I'm really excited to see what viewers think and how everyone takes it.” She went on to suggest that her life, for now, remains routine but that will likely change after the season airs.

Source: Netflix Nicole Young appears in Season 6 of 'Selling Sunset'

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of Selling Sunset are, of course, familiar with Nicole. She was a member of The Oppenheim Group long before cameras started rolling in the posh real estate firm. But for those wanting to learn more about the newest Netflix reality star, we’ve got you covered.

Nicole Young is a wife and pet parent.

Selling Sunset returns to Netflix on May 19, and fans are already looking to obtain more information about one of the show’s new cast members, Nicole. She -- along with Bre Tiesi – will replace original cast members, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, and Vanessa Villela. However, Nicole is no stranger to The Oppenheim Group. According to her Oppenheim Group profile, Nicole is a Minnesota native who moved to California in 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@itsnicoleyoung Nicole and Brandon Young

Nicole is described as an “Avid beach volleyball player and succulent gardener,” who is also a devoted wife and dog mom. On her Instagram account, which boasts nearly 24,000 followers, Nicole regularly shares images of her husband, Brandon, and their two fur babies.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole is no stranger to the ‘Selling Sunset’ drama.

Prior to becoming a main cast member, Nicole made several appearances in Selling Sunset. Nicole officiated Mary’s wedding to Romain Bonnet, which was featured in the Season 2 finale. She also made a brief cameo in Season 4 as an attendant at a birthday party for Mary’s dogs. In addition to her close relationship with the other cast members, Nicole is a rockstar real estate agent and one of the highest sellers at The Oppenheim Group.

Source: Netflix Season 6 cast of Netflix's 'Selling Sunset'