Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Source: Instagram ‘Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi: Get To Know Everything About the Real Estate Agent Bre Tiesi made her TV debut on 'Selling Sunset'. Here's what we know about the reality star, from her real estate experience, to her love life. By Je'Kayla Crawford Apr. 22 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Headline maker Bre Tiesi made her reality TV debut when she joined the Season 6 cast of Netflix's hit series Selling Sunset as one of the only newcomers to the series.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Bre known for? What is her status with Nick Cannon? What is her ethnicity? Here are all the details about the popular reality TV star and her personal life.

Bre Tiesi joined the cast of 'Selling Sunset' and had the experience to do so.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though this may come as a very surprising announcement for viewers, Bre's career experience made her a great candidate to join the cast of Selling Sunset.

Currently represented by The Oppenheim Group as a Realtor Associate, Bre has been working in the real estate industry for a while, even before the pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

She said that, "Right before the pandemic hit, I started going to my brokerage every day. I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales."

Now a cast member on the show, fans will get to know Bre and see more of her business side. "I think it's going to be amazing," she said about her exciting gig. "I get to showcase what I really do and what I'm capable of, and I get to do it with amazing people. So I think it's going to be great."

Article continues below advertisement

Bre Tiesi has a child with Nick Cannon.

In 2022, Bre gave birth to her first child, a son with Nick Cannon. His full name is Legendary Love Cannon. Bre runs an Instagram page for him @legendarylovecannon, where she constantly shares photos of the cute little guy.

Article continues below advertisement

When talking about Nick she said that, "Him and I have had our on-and-off for years. And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.' That's what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at."

Before her relationship with Nick and her pregnancy, Bre was married to former NFL athlete Johnny Manziel. The couple wed in 2018 and were together for a while before ultimately getting divorced in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Bre Tiesi's ethnicity? She's Italian.

While the real estate agent doesn't talk about her ethnic heritage often, fans have some idea of what Bre's ethnicity is from her mother, actress Debra Tiesi.

Article continues below advertisement

On her Instagram, @debratresi, Debra uses the words "Sicilian/Italian Princess" in her bio. She also constantly shares photos of her daughters, Bre and Alexis Tiesi, on her social media.