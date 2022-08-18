'Selling Sunset's' Season 6 Cast Has Some New Faces — and a Few Missing Ones

Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, and Amanza Smith will all also be part of Season 6. Chelsea Lazkani was a new addition to Selling Sunset in Season 5 –– and she’ll be back in Season 6 as well.

As for the newbies? According to Sportskeeda, two new real estate agents will be joining the cast also: Those women are Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

And yes, by the way — Bre is the same woman who recently welcomed a child with Nick Cannon on June 28, 2022.