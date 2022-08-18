'Selling Sunset's' Season 6 Cast Has Some New Faces — and a Few Missing Ones
The first five seasons of Selling Sunset on Netflix have provided some of the most entertaining reality TV show moments ever. It focuses on a group of beautiful and hardworking realtors and real estate agents who are hopeful about selling luxurious properties in the greater Los Angeles area.
Unfortunately, things aren’t always rainbows and butterflies for the individuals working at the Oppenheim Group. Instead of spending their time focused on closing million-dollar deals, there always seems to be some type of drama unfolding.
So, who will be part of the cast in Season 6? Here’s an update!
Who is part of the cast of 'Selling Sunset' Season 6?
Season 6 of Selling Sunset is filled with most of the same familiar faces fans have grown to love already. Those people include Jason and Brett Oppenheim, the two men originally in charge of the Oppenheim Group. There’s also Chrishell Stause, who will hopefully open up a little more about her split from Jason as well as her present love life.
Mary Fitzgerald will be returning alongside her husband, Romain Bonnet. And Heather Rae Young is also back with husband Tarek El Moussa.
Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, and Amanza Smith will all also be part of Season 6. Chelsea Lazkani was a new addition to Selling Sunset in Season 5 –– and she’ll be back in Season 6 as well.
As for the newbies? According to Sportskeeda, two new real estate agents will be joining the cast also: Those women are Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.
And yes, by the way — Bre is the same woman who recently welcomed a child with Nick Cannon on June 28, 2022.
Who won’t be returning for 'Selling Sunset' Season 6?
According to People, it’s unclear whether or not Vanessa Villela will be returning for Season 6. She join the cast in Season 4, but as of late June 2022, she hasn't been given confirmation about returning to film.
A source told the mag in June 2022, “Vanessa is stressed about coming back to the show. She’d like to come back and she’d love to showcase her wedding, but she said the same thing as everyone else, that new realtors are going to be coming in."
For those who are curious about Maya Vander, it's been confirmed that she won’t be back for Season 6. According to TMZ, she decided to leave the show to focus on her family and her own real estate business apart from the Oppenheim Group.
Throughout the first few seasons of the show, she talked about having to travel back and forth between Los Angeles to Miami all the time. Now, she won't have to deal with that inconvenience anymore.
As far as Christine Quinn goes, it looks like the source of the juiciest drama on Selling Sunset won't be returning for Season 6. According to E! News, she’s gone ahead with building her own real estate business alongside her husband.
She's also dived headfirst into the world of social media fame. Christine didn’t get along with many of her Selling Sunset co-stars during the first five seasons, but that doesn’t mean she's not considered a total icon with more than 3.2 million followers on IG.
Seasons 1 through 5 of Selling Sunset are available for streaming on Netflix now. The release date for Season 6 is yet to be announced.