Is Chelsea Lazkani a Real Agent on 'Selling Sunset'?By Stephanie Harper
Apr. 26 2022, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Season 5 of Selling Sunset is filled with a ton of interesting storylines … and the introduction of one new real estate agent. Chelsea Lazkani is one of the most impressive real estate agents on the show, even though she’s the newest addition to the cast lineup. She ran into Christine Quinn at an open house event, and they quickly hit it off.
Christine knew she wanted to introduce Chelsea to Jason Oppenheim and the rest of the women at the office. Chrishell Stause has been feuding with Christine since the first season of the show. Because of that, Chrishell questioned Christine's intentions in bringing Chelsea into the office by outright asking if Chelsea was actually a legitimate real estate agent. Here’s what Selling Sunset fans should know.
Is Chelsea Lazkani a real agent on ‘Selling Sunset’?
It turns out Chelsea brings a lot more to the table than fashionable getups and immaculate makeup looks. She's also more than just another new friend for Christine to hang out with. She is a legitimately licensed real estate agent.
Chelsea already has her own “about me" page on the official Oppenheim Group website where she’s listed as a realtor associate. There’s no way she’d be included on the official website if she wasn’t licensed. She's also highly accomplished in her field.
Chelsea's bio states, “With an impressive academic background, graduating with a BA in Economics from University of Buckingham and a Masters in Oil and Gas Economics from Scotland’s University of Dundee, Lazkani decided to bring her focus, tenacity, and analytical prowess to the Los Angeles real estate market.” The bio further explains that Chelsea was involved in over $10 million in sales within her first year of entering the industry.
She stresses the importance of staying determined and driven, utilizing a positive mindset, and rising to the occasion in any challenge. According to Express, Chelsea got started in the real estate industry in 2017. She's since racked up a long list of clients in the luxury home sector.
Why did Chrishell Stause doubt Chelsea Lazkani’s real estate career?
The drama between Chrishell and Christine has only gotten worse as time has progressed. In Season 5, more mean comments from Christine about Chrishell were brought to the surface. One of those comments revolved around Chrishell's former relationship with Jason.
Christine jokingly said in Season 5 that the only reason she wasn’t getting listings is that she "wasn’t f--king the boss." Chrishell took offense to that since she credits her real estate success to hard work and tenacity.
The constant back-and-forth between Christine and Chrishell caused the latter to question whether or not Christine was bringing a legitimately licensed woman into the brokerage.
Chrishell was curious to know if Chelsea was a dependable real estate agent or someone who would simply be entering the scene to serve as an ally and confidant to Christine. As we know now, Chelsea is a successful agent who truly works hard at what she does.
Seasons 1–5 of Selling Sunset are available for streaming on Netflix now.