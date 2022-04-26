Are Chrishell and Jason Dating Again? Inside the RumorsBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 26 2022
Season 5 of Selling Sunset offers a glimpse into Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim's relationship with his co-star and co-worker, Chrishell Stause.
The stars first went public with their relationship in July 2021, when they posted a set of loved-up photographs taken during a group trip to Capri, Italy, on Instagram. But the relationship soon soured. Jason and Chrishell called it quits in December 2021.
However, some Selling Sunset fans seem to believe that Jason and Chrishell might now be back on. What's the truth?
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim announced their breakup in December 2021. Could they rekindle the romance?
Chrishell and Jason's whirlwind relationship has sparked various fan theories.
Several Selling Sunset fans seem to believe that by embarking on the relationship, Chrishell pulled off the ultimate career move. Others claim she started dating Jason in order to get Christine Quinn fired. And, according to a third group, Chrishell and Jason might now be back on.
"It’s far more difficult than I thought and it’s gonna take a lot longer than I thought," Jason said of the breakup in an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly. "It doesn’t help that I have to rewatch it and then go to a reunion and talk about it. It’s gonna be a tough few weeks ahead."
Jason's comment, along with the couple's chemistry in Season 5 might have led some fans to believe that Jason and Chrishell could rekindle their romance. "Seeing Jason and Chrishell this season, I would bet my left arm on them getting back together," one fan tweeted. "This can't be it for them."
The Season 5 Selling Sunset reunion arrives to Netflix on May 5, 2022, providing Chrishell and Jason with ample opportunity to address where they currently stand.
Chrishell was recently linked to an Australian musician.
Chrishell frequently posts about her latest escapades on Instagram, but Jason seems much more private, posting mostly about his show-biz ventures on social media.
While Jason doesn't seem to currently be dating anyone, Chrishell has recently sparked dating rumors with G Flip, a musician from Melbourne, Australia. It's unclear how much weight should be attributed to the rumors.
"I’m ready at any given moment to happily explain in full detail why I think G Flip and Chrishell are secretly dating," tweeted @julesszz.
Season 6 of 'Selling Sunset' might offer a glimpse into Chrishell and Jason's friendship.
Chrishell and Jason broke the bad news about their breakup in December 2021. "I know Jason is so proud of me and we love each other so much," Chrishell told People. "I will say it's a relationship I'm really extremely proud of. I think that we entered and left it with so much respect and love for each other."
The stars broke up because of different long-term plans. Chrishell wants to have kids, while Jason previously revealed that starting a family isn't among his priorities.
Chrishell and Jason have remained friendly since the breakup, but judging by their respective Instagram profiles, they seem to have been spending considerably less time together than before. As a result, it's unclear whether these two have any plans of getting back together romantically.
Season 5 of Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now.