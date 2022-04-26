Season 5 of Selling Sunset offers a glimpse into Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim's relationship with his co-star and co-worker, Chrishell Stause.

The stars first went public with their relationship in July 2021, when they posted a set of loved-up photographs taken during a group trip to Capri, Italy, on Instagram. But the relationship soon soured. Jason and Chrishell called it quits in December 2021.

However, some Selling Sunset fans seem to believe that Jason and Chrishell might now be back on. What's the truth?