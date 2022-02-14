Chrishell Stause Says She Was Almost 'The Bachelorette' Instead of DeAnna Pappas

Instead of giving house keys to buyers, doling out deal sheets, or discussing backup offers, Chrishell Stause was almost handing out roses.

The soap-opera-actress-turned real-estate-agent became a household name when she began working for the Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset. However, according to her 2022 book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, Chrishell almost became a reality TV icon for another reason, entirely.