As Chelsea Lazkani made her Selling Sunset debut in the Netflix reality show’s fifth season — which dropped on the streaming service on Friday, April 22 — the new Oppenheim Group hire gave big props to her mother.

“I do believe women can truly wear every single hat you want to wear,” Chelsea said in Season 5’s second episode. “I was raised by an incredibly hands-on and successful mother, one of the most successful Black women in corporate America.”