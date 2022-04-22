When Was 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Filmed?By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 22 2022, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Netflix's hit real estate reality series Selling Sunset officially returned for a fifth season on April 22, and the drama is more intense than ever before.
The show follows the various real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group brokerage in Los Angeles as they compete for listings while also dealing with their personal and professional issues with one another.
All of the Season 4 stars returned for the latest set of episodes, and viewers also got to meet new addition Chelsea Lazkani. In addition to highlighting Heather Rae El Moussa's (née Young) wedding to Tarek El Moussa, Season 5 largely followed the relationship and ultimate break-up between broker Jason Oppenheim and agent Chrishell Stause.
Because Chrishell and Jason's relationship came to a close in December of 2021, viewers may be wondering when exactly Season 5 was filmed.
When was 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 filmed?
The latest season of the Netflix original kicked off a couples' vacation to Greece, which happened shortly after Chrishell announced her relationship with Jason to the world in July of 2021.
Jason and Chrishell were on the trip, as were spouses Romain Bonnet and Mary Fitzgerald, and then-couple Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise (who have since broken up).
Though the show only highlighted when the three duos were in Greece, they actually traveled around Italy as well beforehand. The trip commenced at the end of July, and it lasted until the beginning of August of 2021.
Filming for Season 5 likely began in the summer of 2021, and it wrapped up toward the end of the year.
As viewers will know, the Season 5 finale kicked off with Tarek and Heather's wedding, which took place on Oct. 23, 2021. However, the scenes showcasing Chrishell's decision to break up with Jason were filmed weeks later, as the two only announced their split in December of 2021.
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 will also feature a reunion special for the first time.
Filming may have wrapped on the Season 5 finale by the end of 2021, but one episode of the latest season has yet to be filmed. For the first time in the show's history, the cast will gather for a reunion special to hash out their lingering frustrations from the season.
The 11th episode is set to be taped on April 24. Queer Eye star Tan France will host the reunion, which will surely be filled with plenty of dramatic moments.
A release date for the reunion has yet to be publicly announced.
The first five seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix now.