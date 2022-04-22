Filming may have wrapped on the Season 5 finale by the end of 2021, but one episode of the latest season has yet to be filmed. For the first time in the show's history, the cast will gather for a reunion special to hash out their lingering frustrations from the season.

The 11th episode is set to be taped on April 24. Queer Eye star Tan France will host the reunion, which will surely be filled with plenty of dramatic moments.

A release date for the reunion has yet to be publicly announced.

The first five seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix now.